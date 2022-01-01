Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Americano Espresso Bar image

SANDWICHES

Americano Espresso Bar

155 Meridian St, East Boston

Avg 4.3 (117 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
More about Americano Espresso Bar
Boston Burger Company image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Boston Burger Company

1100 Boylston st, boston

Avg 4.4 (6189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad$16.00
tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, iceberg lettuce, crumbled bleu cheese, buffalo fried chicken
More about Boston Burger Company
Item pic

 

North Street Grille

229 North St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
ONLINE CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$16.95
"romaine, buffalo chicken, tomatoes, chunky blue
cheese dressing"
D CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$15.95
More about North Street Grille
The Boston Sail Loft image

 

The Boston Sail Loft

80 Atlantic Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.75
A tender chicken breast smothered in HOT buffalo sauce and served over our garden salad, topped with crumbled blue cheese
More about The Boston Sail Loft

