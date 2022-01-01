Buffalo chicken salad in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
SANDWICHES
Americano Espresso Bar
155 Meridian St, East Boston
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Boston Burger Company
1100 Boylston st, boston
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad
|$16.00
tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, iceberg lettuce, crumbled bleu cheese, buffalo fried chicken
North Street Grille
229 North St, Boston
|ONLINE CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$16.95
"romaine, buffalo chicken, tomatoes, chunky blue
cheese dressing"
|D CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$15.95
