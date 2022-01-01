Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Boston
  • /
  • Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Boston restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Penguin Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Penguin Pizza

735 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (830 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Penguin Pizza
Stats Bar and Grille image

 

Stats Bar and Grille

77 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about Stats Bar and Grille
Consumer pic

 

Maverick House Tavern

154 Maverick Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy battered chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce and served on a soft Ciabatta roll. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion and topped with a house made blue cheese dressing
More about Maverick House Tavern
FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca image

 

FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca

16 Derne Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.50
More about FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
Item pic

 

LoLa Burger Boston

11 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$20.00
Chicken Breast fried to perfection topped with Buttermilk Ranch, Pickles, & Lettuce
More about LoLa Burger Boston
The Boston Sail Loft image

 

The Boston Sail Loft

80 Atlantic Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.25
A boneless chicken breast fried and smothered in our signature housemade hot sauce and topped with blue cheese dressing. (Also available as a roll up). Served with French fries
More about The Boston Sail Loft

