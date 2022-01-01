Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
More about Penguin Pizza
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Penguin Pizza
735 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
More about Stats Bar and Grille
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
More about Maverick House Tavern
Maverick House Tavern
154 Maverick Street, Boston
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Crispy battered chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce and served on a soft Ciabatta roll. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion and topped with a house made blue cheese dressing
More about FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
16 Derne Street, Boston
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.50
More about LoLa Burger Boston
LoLa Burger Boston
11 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$20.00
Chicken Breast fried to perfection topped with Buttermilk Ranch, Pickles, & Lettuce
