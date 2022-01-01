Buffalo chicken wraps in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
More about Penguin Pizza
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Penguin Pizza
735 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
More about McKenna's Cafe
SANDWICHES
McKenna's Cafe
109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Buffalo Chicken Sub or Wrap
|$9.75
More about American Provisions Dorchester
American Provisions Dorchester
1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
More about Sebastians
Sebastians
1 Harborside Drive, East Boston
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$6.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap
More about Rocco's Cucina and Bar
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rocco's Cucina and Bar
450 Commercial St, Boston
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.95
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese
More about NexDine
NexDine
121 Seaport Drive, Boston
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
More about Society on High
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Society on High
99 High St, Boston
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$16.00
Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Blue Cheese Dressing, Tortilla
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.