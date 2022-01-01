Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Penguin Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Penguin Pizza

735 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (830 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
More about Penguin Pizza
McKenna's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sub or Wrap$9.75
More about McKenna's Cafe
Item pic

 

American Provisions Dorchester

1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.00
More about American Provisions Dorchester
Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

 

Sebastians

1 Harborside Drive, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap
More about Sebastians
Rocco's Cucina and Bar image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco's Cucina and Bar

450 Commercial St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.95
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese
More about Rocco's Cucina and Bar
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP image

 

NexDine

121 Seaport Drive, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
More about NexDine
Society on High image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Society on High

99 High St, Boston

Avg 2.8 (185 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.00
Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Blue Cheese Dressing, Tortilla
More about Society on High
Item pic

 

Revival - OPOS

One Post Office Square, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.75
Roasted chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce and blue cheese
More about Revival - OPOS

