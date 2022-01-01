Bulgogi in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve bulgogi
KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN
Crave Chinatown
75 Kneeland St, Boston
|Bulgogi
|$20.00
|Bulgogi Ribeye (lunch)
|$14.00
|Bulgogi Stew
|$16.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
LoLa 42 Boston
22 Liberty St, Boston
|Korean Beef Bulgogi over Egg Noodles
|$32.00
Chinese Broccoli, Chilies, Fried Garlic
SUSHI • TAPAS
Basho Japanese Brasserie
1338 Boylston St, Boston
|SPICY PORK BULGOGI
|$25.00
NU burger
35 W. Newton Street, Boston
|Korean Bulgogi
|$12.50
zesty Asian slaw, pickled daikon, bulgogi & spicy kimchi sauces
