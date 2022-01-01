Bulgogi in Boston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crave Chinatown image

KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN

Crave Chinatown

75 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.8 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bulgogi$20.00
Bulgogi Ribeye (lunch)$14.00
Bulgogi Stew$16.00
More about Crave Chinatown
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

LoLa 42 Boston

22 Liberty St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (2127 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Korean Beef Bulgogi over Egg Noodles$32.00
Chinese Broccoli, Chilies, Fried Garlic
More about LoLa 42 Boston
Item pic

 

Baanga - Kenmore

636 Beacon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Bulgogi$21.95
More about Baanga - Kenmore
Basho Japanese Brasserie image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Basho Japanese Brasserie

1338 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 4.3 (2533 reviews)
Takeout
SPICY PORK BULGOGI$25.00
More about Basho Japanese Brasserie
Korean Bulgogi image

 

NU burger

35 W. Newton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Korean Bulgogi$12.50
zesty Asian slaw, pickled daikon, bulgogi & spicy kimchi sauces
More about NU burger
Banner pic

 

Lotus Test Kitchen

25 Chauncy St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
🔥🔥🔥Hot New Item - Beef Bulgogi Bowl$12.95
Barbequed Beef marinated in our special sauce with your choice of (1) Base and topped with Kimchi, Onions, Seasoned Beansprouts, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Cucumbers, Sesame, Scallions.
More about Lotus Test Kitchen

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

