Burger wraps in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve burger wraps
More about anoush'ella
anoush'ella
35 W Newton Street, Boston
|lamajun 'burger wrap'
|$10.00
spiced minced lamb + beef mix topped with arugula, roasted eggplant, radish
More about Balance Patch - Hot Fix Cafe
Balance Patch - Hot Fix Cafe
1031 Commonwealth Ave, Allston
|Big Bang Burger Wrap
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.