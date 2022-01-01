Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

NOODLES

MIDA

782 Tremont St., Boston

Avg 4.6 (1543 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CITRUS CAKE$11.00
almond, creme fraiche, lemon curd, olive oil
More about MIDA
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Clarendon St

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
slice midnight chocolate cake$6.00
deep, dark devil’s food cake filled with a silky milk chocolate buttercream and finished with bittersweet chocolate ganache
four pack devil's food cake truffles$8.00
chocolate cake with strawberry chocolate drizzle. 4 pack. (veg, w/o nuts)
individual triple chocolate mousse cake$6.00
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Item pic

 

Cafe Sauvage

25 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrots Cake$4.50
A moist and delicious sweet carrots cake made with one layer of our homemade cream, carrots, and walnuts. Topped with pistachios.
More about Cafe Sauvage
Coco Leaf Dorchester image

 

Coco Leaf Dorchester

1480 Dorchester Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mochi Cake$4.50
More about Coco Leaf Dorchester
Crave Chinatown image

KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN

Crave Chinatown

75 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.8 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Stir Fried Rice Cakes$16.00
Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes$12.00
More about Crave Chinatown
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Berklee

160 Mass Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Roasted Strawberry Tea Cake (GF)$3.25
Tender almond cake with roasted strawberry topped with sliced almonds and sanding sugar.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | Berklee
Raso's Bar & Grille image

 

Raso's Bar & Grille

209 Mystic Avenue, Medofrd

No reviews yet
Takeout
Limoncello Cake$8.00
More about Raso's Bar & Grille
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD

Row 34

383 CONGRESS ST, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake$23.00
griddled crab cake with grapefruit, pistachio, tarragon aïoli
More about Row 34
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gluten Free Chocolate Cake$9.00
Rich, decadant, chocolatey... and gluten free to boot!
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
Milk Street Cafe image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Milk Street Cafe

50 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (290 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Cake Slice$4.50
More about Milk Street Cafe
Banner pic

 

The Q

660 Washington St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE CAKE$7.75
alternating layers of rich fudgy cake and smooth chocolate cream
Q STIR-FRIED RICE CAKE 上海炒年糕$13.45
Shanghai style stir-fried rice cake with pork, baby bok choy, mushrooms, and carrots
More about The Q
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Roasted Strawberry Tea Cake (GF)$3.25
Tender almond cake with roasted strawberry topped with sliced almonds and sanding sugar.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
McKenna's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake BLT$11.50
Crab Cake Benedict$13.50
Crab Cake Plate$14.00
More about McKenna's Cafe
Fenway Johnnie's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Fenway Johnnie's

96 Brookline Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (287 reviews)
Takeout
S'mores Lava Cake$12.00
Crab Cakes$15.00
More about Fenway Johnnie's
Item pic

 

Baanga - Kenmore

636 Beacon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Rice Cake Skewer$5.95
More about Baanga - Kenmore
Item pic

 

Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Cake$4.50
More about Sorelle–Seaport
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions image

 

Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions

123 Appleton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Cake Loaf$20.00
Apple Cake$4.00
More about Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
Venezia Restaurant image

 

Venezia Restaurant

20 Ericsson Street, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Triple Chocolate Cake$9.00
More about Venezia Restaurant
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Blunch

59 E Springfield Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (964 reviews)
Takeout
Crumb cake$3.25
Streusel top pound cake bottom
More about Blunch
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Fort Point

12 Farnsworth Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
slice of robin's egg cake$6.00
malted chocolate cake filled with malted vanilla buttercream, finished with robin’s egg blue buttercream and chocolate speckles (veg, w/o nuts)
sour cream coffee cake$4.25
tender buttery crumb with a layer of pecan streusel inside and a buttermilk icing drizzle on top (veg)
carrot cake slice$6.00
made with walnuts and packed with shredded carrots and filled/finished with rich cream cheese frosting
More about Flour Bakery Fort Point
Americano Espresso Bar image

SANDWICHES

Americano Espresso Bar

155 Meridian St, East Boston

Avg 4.3 (117 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Birthday Cake Pop$2.49
Cinnamon Coffee Cake$2.99
Banana Yogurt Swirl Cake$2.99
More about Americano Espresso Bar
Banyan Bar + Refuge image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Banyan Bar + Refuge

553 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (966 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flourless Chocolate Cake (gf, vg)$10.00
flourless chocolate cake, whipped cream
More about Banyan Bar + Refuge
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Northeastern

369 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.8 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Roasted Strawberry Tea Cake (GF)$3.25
Tender almond cake with roasted strawberry topped with sliced almonds and sanding sugar.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
George Howell Coffee image

 

George Howell Coffee

505 Washington Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (963 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Cake$5.50
More about George Howell Coffee
Barking Crab Cakes (3)* image

SEAFOOD

The Barking Crab

88 Sleeper St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (4308 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Barking Crab Cakes (3)*$23.00
3 jumbo lump crab cakes served with remoulade
More about The Barking Crab
Soleil Restaurant and Catering - Roxbury, MA image

 

Soleil Restaurant and Catering - Roxbury, MA

2306 Washington St, Roxbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Cakes Egg Plate$9.25
Salmon Cakes w/Louisiana creole remoulade. Includes 2 eggs, grits or home fries & white, wheat or rye toast. American, cheddar or Swiss cheese add .50. English muffin or bagel add .75
More about Soleil Restaurant and Catering - Roxbury, MA
South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake Eggs Benedict$26.00
2 jonah lump crab cakes, 2 poached eggs, buttery biscuit, home fries
New England Crab Cakes$14.00
spicy tomato chutney and house tartar sauce, arugula
More about South End Buttery
Item pic

 

Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street

175 Cambridge Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE$3.50
chocolate cake, chocolate glaze, chocolate sprinkles
BIRTHDAY CAKE$3.50
vanilla cake, strawberry buttercream, rainbow quins
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street
Capo Restaurant image

 

Capo Restaurant

443 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Truffled Polenta Cakes$15.00
Humboldt Fog, prosciutto, preserved figs
6" Funfetti Cake$30.00
More about Capo Restaurant
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf image

 

Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf

282 Congress St., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$3.95
Carrot Cake$3.95
More about Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf

