Cake in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve cake
NOODLES
MIDA
782 Tremont St., Boston
|CITRUS CAKE
|$11.00
almond, creme fraiche, lemon curd, olive oil
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|slice midnight chocolate cake
|$6.00
deep, dark devil’s food cake filled with a silky milk chocolate buttercream and finished with bittersweet chocolate ganache
|four pack devil's food cake truffles
|$8.00
chocolate cake with strawberry chocolate drizzle. 4 pack. (veg, w/o nuts)
|individual triple chocolate mousse cake
|$6.00
Cafe Sauvage
25 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston
|Carrots Cake
|$4.50
A moist and delicious sweet carrots cake made with one layer of our homemade cream, carrots, and walnuts. Topped with pistachios.
KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN
Crave Chinatown
75 Kneeland St, Boston
|Stir Fried Rice Cakes
|$16.00
|Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes
|$12.00
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice
|$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
|Roasted Strawberry Tea Cake (GF)
|$3.25
Tender almond cake with roasted strawberry topped with sliced almonds and sanding sugar.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
SEAFOOD
Row 34
383 CONGRESS ST, Boston
|Crab Cake
|$23.00
griddled crab cake with grapefruit, pistachio, tarragon aïoli
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Gluten Free Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
Rich, decadant, chocolatey... and gluten free to boot!
PIZZA • SOUPS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Milk Street Cafe
50 Milk St, Boston
|Cheese Cake Slice
|$4.50
The Q
660 Washington St, Boston
|CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE CAKE
|$7.75
alternating layers of rich fudgy cake and smooth chocolate cream
|Q STIR-FRIED RICE CAKE 上海炒年糕
|$13.45
Shanghai style stir-fried rice cake with pork, baby bok choy, mushrooms, and carrots
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice
|$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
|Roasted Strawberry Tea Cake (GF)
|$3.25
Tender almond cake with roasted strawberry topped with sliced almonds and sanding sugar.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
SANDWICHES
McKenna's Cafe
109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Crab Cake BLT
|$11.50
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$13.50
|Crab Cake Plate
|$14.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Fenway Johnnie's
96 Brookline Ave, Boston
|S'mores Lava Cake
|$12.00
|Crab Cakes
|$15.00
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
123 Appleton Street, Boston
|Apple Cake Loaf
|$20.00
|Apple Cake
|$4.00
Venezia Restaurant
20 Ericsson Street, Dorchester
|Triple Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Blunch
59 E Springfield Street, Boston
|Crumb cake
|$3.25
Streusel top pound cake bottom
Flour Bakery Fort Point
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|slice of robin's egg cake
|$6.00
malted chocolate cake filled with malted vanilla buttercream, finished with robin’s egg blue buttercream and chocolate speckles (veg, w/o nuts)
|sour cream coffee cake
|$4.25
tender buttery crumb with a layer of pecan streusel inside and a buttermilk icing drizzle on top (veg)
|carrot cake slice
|$6.00
made with walnuts and packed with shredded carrots and filled/finished with rich cream cheese frosting
SANDWICHES
Americano Espresso Bar
155 Meridian St, East Boston
|Birthday Cake Pop
|$2.49
|Cinnamon Coffee Cake
|$2.99
|Banana Yogurt Swirl Cake
|$2.99
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Banyan Bar + Refuge
553 Tremont St, Boston
|Flourless Chocolate Cake (gf, vg)
|$10.00
flourless chocolate cake, whipped cream
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice
|$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
|Roasted Strawberry Tea Cake (GF)
|$3.25
Tender almond cake with roasted strawberry topped with sliced almonds and sanding sugar.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
SEAFOOD
The Barking Crab
88 Sleeper St, Boston
|Barking Crab Cakes (3)*
|$23.00
3 jumbo lump crab cakes served with remoulade
Soleil Restaurant and Catering - Roxbury, MA
2306 Washington St, Roxbury
|Salmon Cakes Egg Plate
|$9.25
Salmon Cakes w/Louisiana creole remoulade. Includes 2 eggs, grits or home fries & white, wheat or rye toast. American, cheddar or Swiss cheese add .50. English muffin or bagel add .75
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Crab Cake Eggs Benedict
|$26.00
2 jonah lump crab cakes, 2 poached eggs, buttery biscuit, home fries
|New England Crab Cakes
|$14.00
spicy tomato chutney and house tartar sauce, arugula
Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street
175 Cambridge Street, Boston
|TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$3.50
chocolate cake, chocolate glaze, chocolate sprinkles
|BIRTHDAY CAKE
|$3.50
vanilla cake, strawberry buttercream, rainbow quins
Capo Restaurant
443 West Broadway, South Boston
|Truffled Polenta Cakes
|$15.00
Humboldt Fog, prosciutto, preserved figs
|6" Funfetti Cake
|$30.00
