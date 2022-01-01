Calamari in Boston
KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN
Crave Chinatown
75 Kneeland St, Boston
|Calamari
|$16.50
Venezia Restaurant
20 Ericsson Street, Dorchester
|Calamari Fritt
|$16.00
Crispy fried with pickled cherry peppers, garlic and Sriracha sauce
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Banyan Bar + Refuge
553 Tremont St, Boston
|Coconut Calamari (gf, sf)
|$18.00
fried calamari, toasted coconut, cherry peppers, jalapeno relisbanyan special sauce, lemon
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Tip Tap Room
138 Cambridge Street, Boston
|FRIED CALAMARI
|$18.00
SEAFOOD
The Barking Crab
88 Sleeper St, Boston
|Fried Calamari*
|$18.00
fried local calamari, tossed with garlic butter and peppers
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Crispy Calamari
|$15.00
fried cherry peppers, grilled lemon, fried sage, chipotle aioli
Cafe Services
10 St. James Ave, Boston
|Seafood Fra Diavolo with Shrimp, Lobster & Calamari
Ristorante Lucia
415 Hanover St., Boston
|Calamari Pirata
|$26.00
Calamari sautéed in tomato sauce with capers, olives, sun-dried tomato served over linguine
|Calamari
|$16.00
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Fuji at Ink Block
352 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Salt and Pepper Calamari (G)
|$17.50
Spicy tempura-fried calamari wok-tossed in sea salt and fresh chili peppers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Club Cafe
209 Columbus Avenue, Boston
|Calamari Fritti
|$13.00
With banana peppers, tomato basil and jalapeno aioli dipping sauce.
Make it a basket with fries and coleslaw. add $4.00
Tony & Elaine's - North End
111 North Washington Street, Boston
|Calamari
|$16.99
sweet & hot peppers, marinara
Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen
604 Columbus Ave, Boston
|Honey Garlic Calamari
|$15.00
Crispy calamari rings & tentacles, hot bell peppers, tossed in a sticky honey garlic sauce
Rutchada Thai Cuisine
153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale
|FRIED CALAMARI
|$9.95
Serve with pickled cucumber and sweet & sour sauce
FRENCH FRIES
224 Boston Street
224 Boston St, Boston
|Calamari
|$16.00
sweet chili sauce, honey roasted peanuts, Szechuan pepper
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rocco's Cucina and Bar
450 Commercial St, Boston
|Shrimp & Calamari Plum Tom Sauce With Buccatini Pasta
|$24.95
The Boston Sail Loft
80 Atlantic Ave, Boston
|Fresh Calamari Rings
|$13.95
Fresh calamari rings handcut, lightly breaded and deep fried
|Calamari Balsamic Salad
|$16.95
Fresh calamari fried and marinated in a balsamic vinaigrette, served over a large green salad
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local 149
149 P Street, Boston
|KUNG PAO CALAMARI
|$14.00
Toasted peanuts, pineapple, cherry peppers
SALADS • SANDWICHES
TRADE
540 Atlantic, Boston
|Crispy Rhode Island Calamari
|$19.00
Sweet Lemon Aioli, Pickled Peppers (DF, NF)
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
752 Bennington Street, East Boston
|Small Calamari
|$12.00
Small fried calamari box served with tarter sauce.
|Calamari Roll
|$14.00
Fried calamari on a toasted hot dog roll with a side of French fries.
|Calamari Plate
|$16.00
Fried calamari served with French fries, Cole slaw and tarter sauce.
- 2
