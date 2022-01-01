Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve calamari

Crave Chinatown image

KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN

Crave Chinatown

75 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.8 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$16.50
More about Crave Chinatown
Raso's Bar & Grille image

 

Raso's Bar & Grille

209 Mystic Avenue, Medofrd

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Calamari$13.00
More about Raso's Bar & Grille
Antico Forno image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Antico Forno

93 SALEM ST, Boston

Avg 3.5 (1077 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari Fritti$19.00
More about Antico Forno
Fenway Johnnie's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Fenway Johnnie's

96 Brookline Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$15.00
More about Fenway Johnnie's
Venezia Restaurant image

 

Venezia Restaurant

20 Ericsson Street, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Fritt$16.00
Crispy fried with pickled cherry peppers, garlic and Sriracha sauce
More about Venezia Restaurant
Banyan Bar + Refuge image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Banyan Bar + Refuge

553 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (966 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coconut Calamari (gf, sf)$18.00
fried calamari, toasted coconut, cherry peppers, jalapeno relisbanyan special sauce, lemon
More about Banyan Bar + Refuge
The Tip Tap Room image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Tip Tap Room

138 Cambridge Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (797 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED CALAMARI$18.00
More about The Tip Tap Room
Fried Rhode Island Calamari* image

SEAFOOD

The Barking Crab

88 Sleeper St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (4308 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Calamari*$18.00
fried local calamari, tossed with garlic butter and peppers
More about The Barking Crab
South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Calamari$15.00
fried cherry peppers, grilled lemon, fried sage, chipotle aioli
More about South End Buttery
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

10 St. James Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood Fra Diavolo with Shrimp, Lobster & Calamari
More about Cafe Services
96213883-d24f-47c9-97b2-888e7a8078d8 image

 

Ristorante Lucia

415 Hanover St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari Pirata$26.00
Calamari sautéed in tomato sauce with capers, olives, sun-dried tomato served over linguine
Calamari$16.00
More about Ristorante Lucia
Fuji at Ink Block image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Fuji at Ink Block

352 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (4510 reviews)
Takeout
Salt and Pepper Calamari (G)$17.50
Spicy tempura-fried calamari wok-tossed in sea salt and fresh chili peppers
More about Fuji at Ink Block
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Club Cafe

209 Columbus Avenue, Boston

Avg 3.8 (1064 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Fritti$13.00
With banana peppers, tomato basil and jalapeno aioli dipping sauce.
Make it a basket with fries and coleslaw. add $4.00
More about Club Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Tony & Elaine's - North End

111 North Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$16.99
sweet & hot peppers, marinara
More about Tony & Elaine's - North End
Crudo image

SUSHI

Crudo

78 Salem Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (712 reviews)
Takeout
Firecracker Calamari$16.00
More about Crudo
Item pic

 

Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen

604 Columbus Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Honey Garlic Calamari$15.00
Crispy calamari rings & tentacles, hot bell peppers, tossed in a sticky honey garlic sauce
More about Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Rutchada Thai Cuisine

153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale

Avg 4.5 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FRIED CALAMARI$9.95
Serve with pickled cucumber and sweet & sour sauce
More about Rutchada Thai Cuisine
224 Boston Street image

FRENCH FRIES

224 Boston Street

224 Boston St, Boston

Avg 4.9 (201 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari$16.00
sweet chili sauce, honey roasted peanuts, Szechuan pepper
More about 224 Boston Street
Molinari's image

 

Molinari's

789 Adams Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Calamari$14.00
4
More about Molinari's
Item pic

TAPAS

Shojo Boston

9 Tyler St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (1804 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$12.00
JALAPENO-LIME AIOLI
More about Shojo Boston
Rocco's Cucina and Bar image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco's Cucina and Bar

450 Commercial St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Calamari Plum Tom Sauce With Buccatini Pasta$24.95
More about Rocco's Cucina and Bar
Porto image

 

Porto

780 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Calamari Fritto$18.00
pickled pepper + aioli
More about Porto
Item pic

 

The Boston Sail Loft

80 Atlantic Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fresh Calamari Rings$13.95
Fresh calamari rings handcut, lightly breaded and deep fried
Calamari Balsamic Salad$16.95
Fresh calamari fried and marinated in a balsamic vinaigrette, served over a large green salad
More about The Boston Sail Loft
Calamari image

 

B & G Oysters

550 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari$18.00
Lemon Aioli, Lemon
More about B & G Oysters
Servia image

PIZZA

Servia

126 State Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (98 reviews)
Takeout
CALAMARI$18.00
More about Servia
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local 149

149 P Street, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
KUNG PAO CALAMARI$14.00
Toasted peanuts, pineapple, cherry peppers
More about Local 149
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

TRADE

540 Atlantic, Boston

Avg 4.3 (1157 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Rhode Island Calamari$19.00
Sweet Lemon Aioli, Pickled Peppers (DF, NF)
More about TRADE
Savin Bar + Kitchen image

 

Savin Bar + Kitchen

112 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$13.00
More about Savin Bar + Kitchen
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood image

 

Royal Roast Beef and Seafood

752 Bennington Street, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Calamari$12.00
Small fried calamari box served with tarter sauce.
Calamari Roll$14.00
Fried calamari on a toasted hot dog roll with a side of French fries.
Calamari Plate$16.00
Fried calamari served with French fries, Cole slaw and tarter sauce.
More about Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

425 West Broadway, South Boston

Avg 4.6 (9775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$16.00
Fried Onion, Cherry Pepper Aioli, Lemon
More about Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

