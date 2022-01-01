Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

California burgers in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve california burgers

Stats Bar and Grille image

 

Stats Bar and Grille

77 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
California Burger$15.00
Swiss cheese, avocado & bacon
More about Stats Bar and Grille
North Street Grille image

 

North Street Grille

229 North St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
ONLINE CALIFORNIA BURGER$15.95
BOURSIN AND AVOCADO, SERVED ON A BRIOCHE ROLL WITH FRENCH FRIES OR GREENS
More about North Street Grille
CALIFORNIA TURKEY BURGER image

 

NexDine

121 Seaport Drive, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
CALIFORNIA TURKEY BURGER
Fresh Ground Turkey Burger, Avocado, Tomato & Red Onion on a Whole Wheat Roll
More about NexDine
South Street Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

South Street Diner

178 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.9 (1748 reviews)
Takeout
Web California Burger$13.95
Double patty, Swiss turkey burger with avocado, bacon, and tomato. Served on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, french fries, and a half sour pickle spear.
More about South Street Diner

