California burgers in Boston

Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|California Burger
|$15.00
Swiss cheese, avocado & bacon
North Street Grille
229 North St, Boston
|ONLINE CALIFORNIA BURGER
|$15.95
BOURSIN AND AVOCADO, SERVED ON A BRIOCHE ROLL WITH FRENCH FRIES OR GREENS
NexDine
121 Seaport Drive, Boston
|CALIFORNIA TURKEY BURGER
Fresh Ground Turkey Burger, Avocado, Tomato & Red Onion on a Whole Wheat Roll
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
South Street Diner
178 Kneeland St, Boston
|Web California Burger
|$13.95
Double patty, Swiss turkey burger with avocado, bacon, and tomato. Served on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, french fries, and a half sour pickle spear.
