California rolls in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve california rolls
More about LoLa 42 Boston
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
LoLa 42 Boston
22 Liberty St, Boston
|California Roll
|$22.00
8 piece
Crab Stick, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seed
More about Shore Leave
Shore Leave
11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston
|Jonah Crab California Roll
|$18.00
avocado, cucumber, yuzu mayo
Allergens: shellfish, eggs, sesame
More about Hojoko
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Hojoko
1271 BOYLSTON STREET, Boston
|Snow Crab California Roll
|$16.00
avocado, cucumber, kewpie, tobiko
More about Sushi Kappo
SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN
Sushi Kappo
86 Peterborough Street, Boston
|California Roll
|$6.50
More about Fuji at High Street Place Food Hall
Fuji at High Street Place Food Hall
100 High Street, Boston
|California Roll
|$9.00
Crab stick, cucumber, and avocado
