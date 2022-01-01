Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

California rolls in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve california rolls

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

LoLa 42 Boston

22 Liberty St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (2127 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
California Roll$22.00
8 piece
Crab Stick, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seed
More about LoLa 42 Boston
Banner pic

 

The Q

660 Washington St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CALIFORNIA ROLL$8.75
More about The Q
Item pic

 

Shore Leave

11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jonah Crab California Roll$18.00
avocado, cucumber, yuzu mayo
Allergens: shellfish, eggs, sesame
More about Shore Leave
Hojoko image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Hojoko

1271 BOYLSTON STREET, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Snow Crab California Roll$16.00
avocado, cucumber, kewpie, tobiko
More about Hojoko
Sushi Kappo image

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Sushi Kappo

86 Peterborough Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (338 reviews)
Takeout
California Roll$6.50
More about Sushi Kappo
Banner pic

 

Fuji at High Street Place Food Hall

100 High Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Roll$9.00
Crab stick, cucumber, and avocado
More about Fuji at High Street Place Food Hall
Item pic

 

Genki Ya of Boston

232 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp California Roll$7.55
Shrimp, avocado and cucumber
California Roll$7.95
More about Genki Ya of Boston

