Cannolis in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve cannolis

Raso's Bar & Grille image

 

Raso's Bar & Grille

209 Mystic Avenue, Medofrd

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cannoli$8.00
More about Raso's Bar & Grille
Milk Street Cafe image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Milk Street Cafe

50 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (290 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannoli
More about Milk Street Cafe
Item pic

 

Capo Restaurant

443 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cannoli$6.00
*This Item Cannot Be Made Gluten Free*
Ricotta-Chocolate Chip
Cannoli Kit$12.00
(12) shells, home-made cannoli filling, chocolate chips, sprinkles, Oreo crumble
More about Capo Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Tony & Elaine's - North End

111 North Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cannoli$7.99
three mini; chocolate chip, pistachio crumble, maraschino cherry
More about Tony & Elaine's - North End
Consumer pic

 

Orfano

1391 Boylston St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Holy Broken Cannoli$14.00
Milk Chocolate Custard, Lambrusco Cherry Sauce, Amarena Cherries & Amaretti Crunch
More about Orfano
Prezza image

SALADS

Prezza

24 Fleet Street, Boston

Avg 4.8 (2562 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies and Cannolis$10.00
More about Prezza
(1) Cannolis image

PIZZA

Sal's Pizza

150 Tremont Street, Boston

Avg 4.2 (819 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
(1) Cannolis$1.99
(12) Cannolis$19.99
(6) Cannolis$10.99
More about Sal's Pizza
Molinari's image

 

Molinari's

789 Adams Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cannoli$10.00
More about Molinari's
Item pic

 

North Street Grille

229 North St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
ONLINE CANNOLI PANCAKES$15.95
More about North Street Grille
Tavolo Ristorante image

 

Tavolo Ristorante

1918 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CANNOLI TRIO*$9.00
chocolate, hazelnut, pistachio
More about Tavolo Ristorante
(1) Cannolis image

PIZZA

Sal's Pizza

51 Brookline Ave, Boston

Avg 4.2 (244 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
(1) Cannolis$1.99
More about Sal's Pizza
Cannoli image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Butcher Shop

552 Tremont Street, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1600 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli$2.50
Filled to order. Your choice of garnish: chocolate pearls or chopped hazelnuts.
More about The Butcher Shop

