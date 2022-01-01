Cannolis in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve cannolis
Milk Street Cafe
50 Milk St, Boston
|Cannoli
Capo Restaurant
443 West Broadway, South Boston
|Cannoli
|$6.00
*This Item Cannot Be Made Gluten Free*
Ricotta-Chocolate Chip
|Cannoli Kit
|$12.00
(12) shells, home-made cannoli filling, chocolate chips, sprinkles, Oreo crumble
Tony & Elaine's - North End
111 North Washington Street, Boston
|Cannoli
|$7.99
three mini; chocolate chip, pistachio crumble, maraschino cherry
Orfano
1391 Boylston St, Boston
|Holy Broken Cannoli
|$14.00
Milk Chocolate Custard, Lambrusco Cherry Sauce, Amarena Cherries & Amaretti Crunch
Sal's Pizza
150 Tremont Street, Boston
|(1) Cannolis
|$1.99
|(12) Cannolis
|$19.99
|(6) Cannolis
|$10.99
Tavolo Ristorante
1918 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester
|CANNOLI TRIO*
|$9.00
chocolate, hazelnut, pistachio
