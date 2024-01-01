Caprese paninis in Boston
More about Ducali Pizzeria - North End
Ducali Pizzeria - North End
289 Causeway St., Boston
|Caprese Panini
|$12.00
Spinach, mushrooms, and fresh mozzarella topped with our fresh tomato sauce on freshly baked ciabatta
More about Florina Pizzeria & Paninoteca
Florina Pizzeria & Paninoteca
16 Derne Street, Boston
|CAPRESE PANINI
|$11.00
tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil & evoo
More about The Bebop - 1116 Boylston St.
The Bebop - 1116 Boylston St.
1116 Boylston St., Boston
|Caprese Panini
|$12.00
