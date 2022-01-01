Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve caprese salad

Item pic

 

Dirty Water Dough - East Boston

20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Salad$11.00
Fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, baby spinach, mesclun mix, balsamic vinegar
More about Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
Item pic

 

Dirty Water Dough Co.

222 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Salad$11.00
Fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, baby spinach, mesclun mix, balsamic vinegar
More about Dirty Water Dough Co.
Raso's Bar & Grille image

 

Raso's Bar & Grille

209 Mystic Avenue, Medofrd

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Salad$12.00
More about Raso's Bar & Grille
FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca image

 

FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca

16 Derne Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CAPRESE SALAD$11.00
tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil & evoo
More about FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
Venezia Restaurant image

 

Venezia Restaurant

20 Ericsson Street, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Salad$15.00
Heirloom tomatoes and avocado topped with Dolce Latte Mozzarella, EVOO and balsamic vinegar
Caprese Salad$15.00
Heirloom tomatoes and avocado topped with Dolce Latte Mozzarella, EVOO and Balsamic Vinegar
More about Venezia Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Locale

352 Hanover St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (696 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Salad$10.00
fiore di latte, tomato, basil evoo
More about Locale
Maverick’s image

 

Maverick’s

154 Maverick St., East Boston

No reviews yet
Caprese salad$11.00
More about Maverick’s
Molinari's image

 

Molinari's

789 Adams Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caprese Tomato Salad$14.00
More about Molinari's
Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco's Cucina and Bar

450 Commercial St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caprese Salad$13.95
Buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, and salt & pepper
More about Rocco's Cucina and Bar

