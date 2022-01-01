Caprese salad in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve caprese salad
Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON
|Caprese Salad
|$11.00
Fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, baby spinach, mesclun mix, balsamic vinegar
Dirty Water Dough Co.
222 Newbury Street, Boston
|Caprese Salad
|$11.00
Fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, baby spinach, mesclun mix, balsamic vinegar
FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
16 Derne Street, Boston
|CAPRESE SALAD
|$11.00
tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil & evoo
Venezia Restaurant
20 Ericsson Street, Dorchester
|Caprese Salad
|$15.00
Heirloom tomatoes and avocado topped with Dolce Latte Mozzarella, EVOO and balsamic vinegar
PIZZA • SALADS
Locale
352 Hanover St, Boston
|Caprese Salad
|$10.00
fiore di latte, tomato, basil evoo
