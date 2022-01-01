Caprese sandwiches in Boston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boston restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches

South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caprese Sandwich$13.00
mozzarella, roasted tomato, basil nut-free pesto, arugula, pressed on ciabatta
Caprese Biscuit Sandwich$8.50
buttermilk biscuit, scrambled egg, fresh mozzarella, basil nut-free pesto, roasted tomato
More about South End Buttery
Molinari's image

 

Molinari's

789 Adams Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caprese Sandwich$12.00
More about Molinari's
Main pic

 

South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe

37 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Biscuit Sandwich$8.50
buttermilk biscuit, scrambled egg, fresh mozzarella, basil nut-free pesto, roasted tomato
More about South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe

