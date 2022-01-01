Caprese sandwiches in Boston
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Caprese Sandwich
|$13.00
mozzarella, roasted tomato, basil nut-free pesto, arugula, pressed on ciabatta
|Caprese Biscuit Sandwich
|$8.50
buttermilk biscuit, scrambled egg, fresh mozzarella, basil nut-free pesto, roasted tomato
