Carbonara in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve carbonara
NOODLES
MIDA
782 Tremont St., Boston
|CLASSIC CARBONARA
|$25.00
egg yolk, guanciale, parmesan, pecorino
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Penguin Pizza
735 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Chicken Carbonara
|$13.00
Raso's Bar & Grille
209 Mystic Avenue, Medofrd
|Spaghetti alla Carbonara
|$20.00
Capo Restaurant
443 West Broadway, South Boston
|Bucatini Carbonara
|$25.00
parmesan, black pepper, pancetta, egg
|Arancini Carbonara
|$13.00
pancetta, peas, chili aioli
PASTA
Fox & the knife
28 W Broadway, Boston
|Raviolo Carbonara
|$24.00
Guanciale, Farm Egg, Brown Butter
Tavolo Ristorante
1918 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester
|CARBONARA
|$22.00
chitarra, pancetta, romano, egg, parlsey
|CHICKEN CARBONARA PIZZA
|$17.00
whipped ricotta, pancetta, 4 cheese blend, evoo, micro greens
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rocco's Cucina and Bar
450 Commercial St, Boston
|Bucatini Carbonara
|$20.95
Egg, Pancetta,Prosciutto & Romano cheese Over Bucatini Pasta
