Carrot cake in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve carrot cake
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|carrot cake slice
|$6.00
made with walnuts and packed with shredded carrots and filled/finished with rich cream cheese frosting
More about Cafe Sauvage
Cafe Sauvage
25 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston
|Carrots Cake
|$4.50
A moist and delicious sweet carrots cake made with one layer of our homemade cream, carrots, and walnuts. Topped with pistachios.
More about Tatte Bakery | Berklee
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice
|$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice
|$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Flour Bakery Fort Point
Flour Bakery Fort Point
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|carrot cake slice
|$6.00
made with walnuts and packed with shredded carrots and filled/finished with rich cream cheese frosting
More about Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice
|$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
282 Congress St., Boston
|Carrot Cake
|$3.95
|Carrot Cake
|$3.95
More about Tatte Bakery | Fenway
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice
|$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Tatte Bakery | Emerson
Tatte Bakery | Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice
|$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen
Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen
604 Columbus Ave, Boston
|Grandma's Carrot Cake
|$10.00
Three-Layer Spice Cake Baked with Carrots, Fruit, and Nuts, Frosted with Cream Cheese Icing
More about Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
125 Summer Street, Boston
|Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice
|$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Tatte Bakery | South Boston
Tatte Bakery | South Boston
60 Old Colony Ave, Boston
|Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice
|$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Tatte Bakery | South End
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice
|$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
201 Washington St, Boston
|Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice
|$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about D'Bennys Subs & More
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
D'Bennys Subs & More
1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Carrot Cake
|$4.68
More about Flour Bakery Dalton St
Flour Bakery Dalton St
30 Dalton Street, Boston
|carrot cake slice
|$6.00
made with walnuts and packed with shredded carrots and filled/finished with rich cream cheese frosting
More about Flour Bakery South End
Flour Bakery South End
1595 Washington Street, Boston
|carrot cake slice
|$6.00
made with walnuts and packed with shredded carrots and filled/finished with rich cream cheese frosting
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.