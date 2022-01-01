Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve carrot cake

Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Clarendon St

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
carrot cake slice$6.00
made with walnuts and packed with shredded carrots and filled/finished with rich cream cheese frosting
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Item pic

 

Cafe Sauvage

25 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrots Cake$4.50
A moist and delicious sweet carrots cake made with one layer of our homemade cream, carrots, and walnuts. Topped with pistachios.
More about Cafe Sauvage
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Berklee

160 Mass Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Tatte Bakery | Berklee
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Fort Point

12 Farnsworth Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
carrot cake slice$6.00
made with walnuts and packed with shredded carrots and filled/finished with rich cream cheese frosting
More about Flour Bakery Fort Point
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Northeastern

369 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.8 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf image

 

Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf

282 Congress St., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$3.95
Carrot Cake$3.95
More about Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Fenway

1352 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Tatte Bakery | Fenway
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Emerson

80 Boylston St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Tatte Bakery | Emerson
Item pic

 

Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen

604 Columbus Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grandma's Carrot Cake$10.00
Three-Layer Spice Cake Baked with Carrots, Fruit, and Nuts, Frosted with Cream Cheese Icing
More about Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Summer Street

125 Summer Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | South Boston

60 Old Colony Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Tatte Bakery | South Boston
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | South End

345 Harrison Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Tatte Bakery | South End
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place

201 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
D'Bennys Subs & More image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

D'Bennys Subs & More

1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 3.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$4.68
More about D'Bennys Subs & More
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Dalton St

30 Dalton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
carrot cake slice$6.00
made with walnuts and packed with shredded carrots and filled/finished with rich cream cheese frosting
More about Flour Bakery Dalton St
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery South End

1595 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
carrot cake slice$6.00
made with walnuts and packed with shredded carrots and filled/finished with rich cream cheese frosting
More about Flour Bakery South End
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Charles Street

70 Charles Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Tatte Bakery | Charles Street

