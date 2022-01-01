Ceviche in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve ceviche
La Hacienda Restaurant
150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston
|Aguachile Ceviche
|$16.00
*May be raw or undercooked
The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$15.00
Cooked in fresh lime juice, tossed with tomatoes, red onions, jalapenos, and cilantro. Served with saltines
TACOS
Yellow Door Taqueria
350 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Tuna Ceviche
|$16.00
watermelon, cucumber, red onion, celery, mint, basil, scallions, serrano peppers, mango + habanero dressing, red pepper flakes; served with house-made chips. pescatarian + gluten free.
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Dona Habana Restaurant
811 Massachusetts Ave, Boston
|Ceviche De La Casa
|$15.00
HOUSE CEVICHE MARINATED IN LIME JUICE, RED ONIONS, AND CILANTRO
FRENCH FRIES
Vejigantes Restaurant
57 W Dedham St, Boston
|Ceviche de Camarones
|$11.00
Shrimp Ceviche
|Ceviche de Mero
|$11.00
Grouper ceviche.
FRENCH FRIES
Merengue Restaurant and Catering
156 Blue Hill Ave, Boston
|Ceviche de Camarones
|$8.00
Shrimp Marinated in Lemon Juice
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Burro Bar
1357 Washington St, Boston
|Salmon Ceviche
|$17.00
sesame soy sauce, watermelon + mango + avocado, sweet chili, crispy plantain chips
SEAFOOD
PURO ceviche bar
264 Newbury St, Boston
|Sea Bass Ceviche
|$17.00
Bell peppers, red onion, chili peppers, cilantro, passion fruit, aji amarillo, lime juice
|Ceviche Mixto
|$25.00
White fish, octopus, shrimp, avocado, red onion, red pepper, jalapeno, rocoto sauce
|Aguachile Shrimp Ceviche
|$17.00
Cucumber, red onion, jalapeno, cilantro, lime juice, serrano pepper sauce
Yellow Door Taqueria
2297 DORCHESTER AVENUE, Dorchester
|Tuna Ceviche
|$16.00
watermelon, cucumber, red onion, celery, mint, basil, scallions, serrano peppers, mango + habanero dressing, red pepper flakes; served with house-made chips. pescatarian + gluten free.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
El Centro - Boston, MA
472 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$12.00
TAPAS
Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila
120 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Ceviche de Camaron
|$14.00
Plump, tender shrimp, tomato, onions, avocado, and aguachile served with fried plantain chips
Rosa Mexicano
155 Seaport Blvd, Boston
|Tuna Ceviche
|$17.00
Mango habanero salsa, scallion, serrano chiles, guacamole tostadita
Gluten-free
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$16.00
Tomato, avocado, red onion, green chiles, Mexican cocktail sauce
|Salmon Ceviche
|$15.00
Cucumber, tomatillo, onion, cilantro, charred jalapeño mayo, Takis Crispies
