Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve ceviche

Item pic

 

La Hacienda Restaurant

150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Aguachile Ceviche$16.00
*May be raw or undercooked
The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
Shrimp Ceviche$15.00
Cooked in fresh lime juice, tossed with tomatoes, red onions, jalapenos, and cilantro. Served with saltines
*May be raw or undercooked
The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
More about La Hacienda Restaurant
Casa Romero image

 

Casa Romero

30 Gloucester St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (3176 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche Fish Large$20.00
More about Casa Romero
Item pic

TACOS

Yellow Door Taqueria

350 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.2 (349 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Ceviche$16.00
watermelon, cucumber, red onion, celery, mint, basil, scallions, serrano peppers, mango + habanero dressing, red pepper flakes; served with house-made chips. pescatarian + gluten free.
More about Yellow Door Taqueria
Dona Habana Restaurant image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Dona Habana Restaurant

811 Massachusetts Ave, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1751 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche De La Casa$15.00
HOUSE CEVICHE MARINATED IN LIME JUICE, RED ONIONS, AND CILANTRO
More about Dona Habana Restaurant
Vejigantes Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Vejigantes Restaurant

57 W Dedham St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (2108 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche de Camarones$11.00
Shrimp Ceviche
Ceviche de Mero$11.00
Grouper ceviche.
More about Vejigantes Restaurant
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Merengue Restaurant and Catering

156 Blue Hill Ave, Boston

Avg 4 (740 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche de Camarones$8.00
Shrimp Marinated in Lemon Juice
More about Merengue Restaurant and Catering
Burro Bar image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Burro Bar

1357 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Ceviche$17.00
sesame soy sauce, watermelon + mango + avocado, sweet chili, crispy plantain chips
More about Burro Bar
PURO ceviche bar image

SEAFOOD

PURO ceviche bar

264 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.6 (474 reviews)
Takeout
Sea Bass Ceviche$17.00
Bell peppers, red onion, chili peppers, cilantro, passion fruit, aji amarillo, lime juice
Ceviche Mixto$25.00
White fish, octopus, shrimp, avocado, red onion, red pepper, jalapeno, rocoto sauce
Aguachile Shrimp Ceviche$17.00
Cucumber, red onion, jalapeno, cilantro, lime juice, serrano pepper sauce
More about PURO ceviche bar
Item pic

 

Yellow Door Taqueria

2297 DORCHESTER AVENUE, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Ceviche$16.00
watermelon, cucumber, red onion, celery, mint, basil, scallions, serrano peppers, mango + habanero dressing, red pepper flakes; served with house-made chips. pescatarian + gluten free.
More about Yellow Door Taqueria
El Centro - Boston, MA image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

El Centro - Boston, MA

472 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.3 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Ceviche$12.00
More about El Centro - Boston, MA
Item pic

TAPAS

Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila

120 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.5 (105 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche de Camaron$14.00
Plump, tender shrimp, tomato, onions, avocado, and aguachile served with fried plantain chips
More about Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila
TRADE image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

TRADE

540 Atlantic, Boston

Avg 4.3 (1157 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sea Bream Ceviche$18.00
More about TRADE
Item pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

155 Seaport Blvd, Boston

Avg 3.5 (2685 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Ceviche$17.00
Mango habanero salsa, scallion, serrano chiles, guacamole tostadita
Gluten-free
Shrimp Ceviche$16.00
Tomato, avocado, red onion, green chiles, Mexican cocktail sauce
Salmon Ceviche$15.00
Cucumber, tomatillo, onion, cilantro, charred jalapeño mayo, Takis Crispies
More about Rosa Mexicano

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Cake

Shrimp Burritos

Taco Salad

Lox

Tacos

Grilled Salmon Salad

Fattoush Salad

Crispy Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston