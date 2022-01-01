Chai lattes in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve chai lattes
Pavement Coffeehouse | Berklee
1096 Boylston Street, Boston
|Iced Chai Latte
|$5.00
Masala chai with milk and lightly sweetened. Contains a blend of Assam teas, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, rooibos, sugar.
|Chai Latte
|$4.75
Masala chai with steamed milk and lightly sweetened. Contains a blend of Assam teas, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, rooibos, sugar.
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|iced chai latte
|$4.00
|chai latte
|$4.00
Pavement Coffeehouse | Symphony
44 Gainsborough Street, Boston
|Iced Chai Latte
|$5.00
Masala chai with milk and lightly sweetened. Contains a blend of Assam teas, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, rooibos, sugar.
|Chai Latte
|$4.75
Masala chai with steamed milk and lightly sweetened. Contains a blend of Assam teas, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, rooibos, sugar.
Cafe Sauvage
25 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
Black Chai Tea︱Milk
|Iced Chai Latte
|$5.00
Chai Black Tea︱Milk︱Over Ice
Pavement Coffeehouse | BU
736 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston
|Iced Chai Latte
|$5.00
Masala chai with milk and lightly sweetened. Contains a blend of Assam teas, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, rooibos, sugar.
|Chai Latte
|$4.75
Masala chai with steamed milk and lightly sweetened. Contains a blend of Assam teas, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, rooibos, sugar.
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|Chai Latte
House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed.
Contains: Dairy
|Iced Chai Latte
Housemade chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and poured over ice.
Contains: Dairy
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Chai Latte
|$4.95
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Chai Latte
House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed.
Contains: Dairy
|Iced Chai Latte
Housemade chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and poured over ice.
Contains: Dairy
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
123 Appleton Street, Boston
|Chai Latte
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Blunch
59 E Springfield Street, Boston
|Chai Latte
|$3.75
|Dirty Chai latte
|$4.25
|Iced Chai Latte
|$4.00
Flour Bakery Fort Point
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|chai latte
|$4.00
|iced chai latte
|$4.00
American Provisions - South Boston
613 East Broadway, Boston
|Chai Latte
|$4.00
made with sweetened chai tea and steamed milk
SANDWICHES
Americano Espresso Bar
155 Meridian St, East Boston
|Chai Tea Latte
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Chai Latte
House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed.
Contains: Dairy
|Iced Chai Latte
Housemade chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and poured over ice.
Contains: Dairy
George Howell Coffee
505 Washington Street, Boston
|Iced Chai Latte - 20 oz
|$5.25
House-made Masala Chai concentrate (Mem Tea Imports) mixed with cold milk over ice.
|Iced Chai Latte - 16 oz
|$4.75
House-made Masala Chai concentrate (Mem Tea Imports) mixed with cold milk over ice.
|Hot Chai Latte - 16 oz
|$5.25
House-made Masala Chai concentrate (Mem Tea Imports) steamed with milk.
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Iced Chai Latte
|$4.45
|Chai Latte
|$3.85
Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street
175 Cambridge Street, Boston
|ICED CHAI LATTE
|$4.75
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
282 Congress St., Boston
|Chai Spice Latte
|$3.25
|Iced Chai Latte
|$3.50
PS Gourmet Coffee
106 Dorchester Street, South Boston
|Small Chai Latte
|$4.20
|Iced Chai Latte
|$4.75
|Large Chai Latte
|$5.25
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|Chai Latte
House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed.
Contains: Dairy
|Iced Chai Latte
Housemade chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and poured over ice.
Contains: Dairy
Revival Cafe
103 Newbury St., Boston
|Iced Chai Latte (16oz)
|$3.75
slightly sweetened spicy chai bursting with clover, cardamom, nutmeg and more over ice
|Chai Latte (12oz)
|$3.75
spicy chai bursting with clover, cardamom, nutmeg and more!
PS Gourmet Coffee - Dorchester
514 Gallivan Blvd, Boston
|Iced Chai Latte
|$4.75
|Large Chai Latte
|$5.25
|Small Chai Latte
|$4.20
Tatte Bakery | Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|Chai Latte
House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed.
Contains: Dairy
|Iced Chai Latte
Housemade chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and poured over ice.
Contains: Dairy
Ripple Cafe
1906 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Hot Chai Tea Latte
Organic Chai, with regular or alternative milk.
|Iced Chai Tea Latte
Organic Chai, with regular or alternative milk. Served over Ice.
Pavement Coffeehouse | Fenway
1334 Boylston Street, Boston
|Iced Chai Latte
|$5.00
Masala chai with milk and lightly sweetened. Contains a blend of Assam teas, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, rooibos, sugar.
|Chai Latte
|$4.75
Masala chai with steamed milk and lightly sweetened. Contains a blend of Assam teas, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, rooibos, sugar.
Cannonball Cafe
383 Dorchester Avenue, South Boston
|Chai Latte
|$3.60
|Chai Latte
|$4.00
|Chai Latte
|$4.50
South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe
37 Clarendon Street, Boston
|Iced Chai Latte
|$4.45
|Chai Latte
|$3.85
