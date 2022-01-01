Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve chai lattes

Iced Chai Latte image

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | Berklee

1096 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iced Chai Latte$5.00
Masala chai with milk and lightly sweetened. Contains a blend of Assam teas, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, rooibos, sugar.
Chai Latte$4.75
Masala chai with steamed milk and lightly sweetened. Contains a blend of Assam teas, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, rooibos, sugar.
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Berklee
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Clarendon St

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
iced chai latte$4.00
chai latte$4.00
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Dudley Cafe image

 

Dudley Cafe

15 Warren St, Roxbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte
More about Dudley Cafe
Iced Chai Latte image

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | Symphony

44 Gainsborough Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Chai Latte$5.00
Masala chai with milk and lightly sweetened. Contains a blend of Assam teas, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, rooibos, sugar.
Chai Latte$4.75
Masala chai with steamed milk and lightly sweetened. Contains a blend of Assam teas, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, rooibos, sugar.
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Symphony
Cafe Sauvage image

 

Cafe Sauvage

25 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte$5.00
Black Chai Tea︱Milk
Iced Chai Latte$5.00
Chai Black Tea︱Milk︱Over Ice
More about Cafe Sauvage
Iced Chai Latte image

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | BU

736 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iced Chai Latte$5.00
Masala chai with milk and lightly sweetened. Contains a blend of Assam teas, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, rooibos, sugar.
Chai Latte$4.75
Masala chai with steamed milk and lightly sweetened. Contains a blend of Assam teas, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, rooibos, sugar.
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | BU
Tatte Bakery | Berklee image

 

Tatte Bakery | Berklee

160 Mass Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte
House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed.
Contains: Dairy
Iced Chai Latte
Housemade chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and poured over ice.
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Berklee
Trident Booksellers & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Latte$4.95
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4 image

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte
House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed.
Contains: Dairy
Iced Chai Latte
Housemade chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and poured over ice.
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
Sorelle–Seaport image

 

Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Spice Latte$3.25
More about Sorelle–Seaport
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions image

 

Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions

123 Appleton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte
More about Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
Blunch image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Blunch

59 E Springfield Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (964 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte$3.75
Dirty Chai latte$4.25
Iced Chai Latte$4.00
More about Blunch
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Fort Point

12 Farnsworth Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
chai latte$4.00
iced chai latte$4.00
More about Flour Bakery Fort Point
Item pic

 

American Provisions - South Boston

613 East Broadway, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte$4.00
made with sweetened chai tea and steamed milk
More about American Provisions - South Boston
Americano Espresso Bar image

SANDWICHES

Americano Espresso Bar

155 Meridian St, East Boston

Avg 4.3 (117 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Tea Latte
More about Americano Espresso Bar
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Northeastern

369 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.8 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte
House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed.
Contains: Dairy
Iced Chai Latte
Housemade chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and poured over ice.
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
Item pic

 

George Howell Coffee

505 Washington Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (963 reviews)
Takeout
Iced Chai Latte - 20 oz$5.25
House-made Masala Chai concentrate (Mem Tea Imports) mixed with cold milk over ice.
Iced Chai Latte - 16 oz$4.75
House-made Masala Chai concentrate (Mem Tea Imports) mixed with cold milk over ice.
Hot Chai Latte - 16 oz$5.25
House-made Masala Chai concentrate (Mem Tea Imports) steamed with milk.
More about George Howell Coffee
South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Iced Chai Latte$4.45
Chai Latte$3.85
More about South End Buttery
Item pic

 

Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street

175 Cambridge Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ICED CHAI LATTE$4.75
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf image

 

Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf

282 Congress St., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Spice Latte$3.25
Iced Chai Latte$3.50
More about Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
PS Gourmet Coffee image

 

PS Gourmet Coffee

106 Dorchester Street, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Chai Latte$4.20
Iced Chai Latte$4.75
Large Chai Latte$5.25
More about PS Gourmet Coffee
Tatte Bakery | Fenway image

 

Tatte Bakery | Fenway

1352 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte
House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed.
Contains: Dairy
Iced Chai Latte
Housemade chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and poured over ice.
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Fenway
Revival Cafe image

 

Revival Cafe

103 Newbury St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Chai Latte (16oz)$3.75
slightly sweetened spicy chai bursting with clover, cardamom, nutmeg and more over ice
Chai Latte (12oz)$3.75
spicy chai bursting with clover, cardamom, nutmeg and more!
More about Revival Cafe
Consumer pic

 

PS Gourmet Coffee - Dorchester

514 Gallivan Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iced Chai Latte$4.75
Large Chai Latte$5.25
Small Chai Latte$4.20
More about PS Gourmet Coffee - Dorchester
Tatte Bakery | Emerson image

 

Tatte Bakery | Emerson

80 Boylston St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte
House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed.
Contains: Dairy
Iced Chai Latte
Housemade chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and poured over ice.
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Emerson
Item pic

 

Ripple Cafe

1906 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chai Tea Latte
Organic Chai, with regular or alternative milk.
Iced Chai Tea Latte
Organic Chai, with regular or alternative milk. Served over Ice.
More about Ripple Cafe
Iced Chai Latte image

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | Fenway

1334 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Chai Latte$5.00
Masala chai with milk and lightly sweetened. Contains a blend of Assam teas, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, rooibos, sugar.
Chai Latte$4.75
Masala chai with steamed milk and lightly sweetened. Contains a blend of Assam teas, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, rooibos, sugar.
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Fenway
Cannonball Cafe image

 

Cannonball Cafe

383 Dorchester Avenue, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte$3.60
Chai Latte$4.00
Chai Latte$4.50
More about Cannonball Cafe
Main pic

 

South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe

37 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iced Chai Latte$4.45
Chai Latte$3.85
More about South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe
Item pic

 

Cafe Landwer - Boylston

653 Boylston St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Latte$4.50
More about Cafe Landwer - Boylston

