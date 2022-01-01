Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai tea in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve chai tea

Dudley Cafe image

 

Dudley Cafe

15 Warren St, Roxbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte
More about Dudley Cafe
Trident Booksellers & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Chai Bubble Tea$6.50
Chai tea blended with vanilla ice cream, milk and cinnamon
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
Americano Espresso Bar image

SANDWICHES

Americano Espresso Bar

155 Meridian St, East Boston

Avg 4.3 (117 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Tea Latte
More about Americano Espresso Bar
Balance Patch - Hot Fix Cafe image

 

Balance Patch - Hot Fix Cafe

1031 Commonwealth Ave, Allston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tea - Chai$1.99
More about Balance Patch - Hot Fix Cafe
Item pic

 

Ripple Cafe

1906 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chai Tea Latte
Organic Chai, with regular or alternative milk.
Iced Chai Tea Latte
Organic Chai, with regular or alternative milk. Served over Ice.
More about Ripple Cafe

