Cheese naan in Boston

Shanti
1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Cheese Naan
|$5.95
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with mozzarella cheese.
Shanti
49 Warren St., Roxbury
|Cheese Naan
|$5.95
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with mozzarella cheese.
