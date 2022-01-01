Cheesy bread in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve cheesy bread
Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON
|Dirty Garlic Cheesy Bread
|$9.00
A small pizza dough topped off with fresh garlic and extra mozzarella
Halftime Pizza - Boston
115 causeway street, BOSTON
|Halftime Cheesy Bread
|$6.95
Garlic Cheesy Sticks w/ Marinara
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.