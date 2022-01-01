Chef salad in Boston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boston restaurants that serve chef salad

Max's Deli Café image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Deluxe Chef Salad$12.95
Mixed greens with turkey, ham, cheddar, swiss, hard boiled eggs, tomato and cucumber.
More about Max's Deli Café
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

84 Peterborough St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad$10.49
**NEW** little leaf mixed greens, ham, turkey and provolone cheese complete with fresh chopped veggies and a side of oil+vinegar.
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
Chef Salad image

 

Sebastians

1 Harborside Drive, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad
Freshly prepared, turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, hard boiled eggs, greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, shredded carrots
More about Sebastians
Halftime Pizza - Boston image

 

Halftime Pizza - Boston

115 causeway street, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad With Egg$8.99
Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil
More about Halftime Pizza - Boston

