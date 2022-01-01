Chef salad in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve chef salad
WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Deluxe Chef Salad
|$12.95
Mixed greens with turkey, ham, cheddar, swiss, hard boiled eggs, tomato and cucumber.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
84 Peterborough St, Boston
|Chef Salad
|$10.49
**NEW** little leaf mixed greens, ham, turkey and provolone cheese complete with fresh chopped veggies and a side of oil+vinegar.
Sebastians
1 Harborside Drive, East Boston
|Chef Salad
Freshly prepared, turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, hard boiled eggs, greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, shredded carrots
