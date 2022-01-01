Chicken alfredo pizza in Boston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dirty Water Dough - East Boston image

 

Dirty Water Dough - East Boston

20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza$21.00
Roasted chicken, broccoli, alfredo sauce, shredded mozzarella
Small Chicken Alfredo Pizza$14.00
Roasted chicken, broccoli, alfredo sauce, shredded mozzarella
More about Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
Dirty Water Dough Co. image

 

Dirty Water Dough Co.

222 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza (Special)$21.00
Roasted chicken, broccoli, alfredo sauce, shredded mozzarella
Small Chicken Alfredo Pizza$14.00
Roasted chicken, broccoli, alfredo sauce, shredded mozzarella
Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza$21.00
Roasted chicken, broccoli, alfredo sauce, shredded mozzarella
More about Dirty Water Dough Co.
Raso's Bar & Grille image

 

Raso's Bar & Grille

209 Mystic Avenue, Medofrd

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Alfredo Pizza$20.00
More about Raso's Bar & Grille

