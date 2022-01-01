Chicken burritos in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve chicken burritos
Causeway Restaurant & Bar
65 Causeway Street, Boston
|BBQ Chicken Burrito Bowl
|$17.00
6-hour smoked chicken, brown rice, smashed avocado, corn salsa, tres queso, Valentina aioli, pinto beans, masa crisp
BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Anna's Taqueria
242 Cambridge Street, Boston
|Regular Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$8.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
|Super Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$9.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
|Regular Chicken Ranchero Burrito 🌶🌶
|$8.45
Boneless chicken slow-cooked with onions, tomatoes and a variety of hot peppers
Amelia's Taqueria
309 Huntington Avenue, Boston
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$11.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
|Spicy Chicken Burrito
|$11.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla, with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Spicy Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Amelia's Taqueria
1076 Boylston Street, Boston
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$11.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
|Spicy Chicken Burrito
|$11.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla, with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Spicy Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
La Neta
255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON
|POLLO BURRITO (CHICKEN)
|$11.00
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
412 West Broadway, South Boston
|Chicken Fajita Burrito
|$16.00
roasted chicken, peppers & onions, crunchy tortilla strips, serrano & cilantro aioli
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Anna's Taqueria
800 Boylston Street, Fashion Court #127, Boston
|Regular Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$8.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
|Super Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$9.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
|Regular Chicken Ranchero Burrito 🌶🌶
|$8.45
Boneless chicken slow-cooked with onions, tomatoes and a variety of hot peppers
El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway
92 Peterborough St, Boston
|Chicken Burrito
|$9.95
TACOS
El Barrio Mexican Grill
1782 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Chicken Burrito
|$9.49
