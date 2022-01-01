Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Causeway Restaurant & Bar image

 

Causeway Restaurant & Bar

65 Causeway Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Burrito Bowl$17.00
6-hour smoked chicken, brown rice, smashed avocado, corn salsa, tres queso, Valentina aioli, pinto beans, masa crisp
More about Causeway Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Anna's Taqueria

242 Cambridge Street, Boston

Avg 4.4 (9247 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Regular Grilled Chicken Burrito$8.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Super Grilled Chicken Burrito$9.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Regular Chicken Ranchero Burrito 🌶🌶$8.45
Boneless chicken slow-cooked with onions, tomatoes and a variety of hot peppers
More about Anna's Taqueria
Item pic

 

Amelia's Taqueria

309 Huntington Avenue, Boston

Avg 3.6 (183 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Burrito$11.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Spicy Chicken Burrito$11.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla, with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Spicy Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
More about Amelia's Taqueria
Item pic

 

Amelia's Taqueria

1076 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (752 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Burrito$11.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Spicy Chicken Burrito$11.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla, with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Spicy Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
More about Amelia's Taqueria
La Neta image

 

La Neta

255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
POLLO BURRITO (CHICKEN)$11.00
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole
More about La Neta
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar image

 

Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar

412 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Burrito$16.00
roasted chicken, peppers & onions, crunchy tortilla strips, serrano & cilantro aioli
More about Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Anna's Taqueria

800 Boylston Street, Fashion Court #127, Boston

Avg 3 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Regular Grilled Chicken Burrito$8.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Super Grilled Chicken Burrito$9.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Regular Chicken Ranchero Burrito 🌶🌶$8.45
Boneless chicken slow-cooked with onions, tomatoes and a variety of hot peppers
More about Anna's Taqueria
El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway image

 

El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway

92 Peterborough St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Burrito$9.95
More about El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway
Restaurant banner

TACOS

El Barrio Mexican Grill

1782 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.3 (1796 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Burrito$9.49
More about El Barrio Mexican Grill
Alma Cantina image

 

Alma Cantina

15 Union Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Verde Burrito Bowl$16.00
More about Alma Cantina

