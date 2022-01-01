Chicken caesar salad in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad
Sorelle–Seaport
100 Northern Ave, Boston
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.50
chicken, romaine, parmesan, croûton
Revival Cafe
103 Newbury St., Boston
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.25
chicken, romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons *dressing contains raw egg
Halftime Pizza - Boston
115 causeway street, BOSTON
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.95
The Boston Sail Loft
80 Atlantic Ave, Boston
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.75
Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed with croutons and romano cheese, topped with your choice of blackened or grilled chicken breast
NexDine
121 Seaport Drive, Boston
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, and Grilled Chicken tossed with Caesar Dressing
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
D'Bennys Subs & More
1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Caesar Salad With Grilled Chicken
|$10.99
Revival - OPOS
One Post Office Square, Boston
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.75
The Classic (minus anchovies).
Rosa Mexicano
155 Seaport Blvd, Boston
|NEW Rosa's Own Caesar Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken
|$14.00
Red Chile Chicken, romaine, avocado, chile spiced croutons, cilantro, radish, Caesar dressing.
