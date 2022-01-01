Chicken curry in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve chicken curry
Shanti
1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Chicken Curry
|$17.95
Cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, tumeric, coriander and chilli powder. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
247 Newbury Street, Boston
|咖喱鸡排饭 Fried Chicken Curry Rice
|$14.89
Fried Chicken, Onion with Yellow Curry (a bit spicy).
Pho Hoa - Dorchester
1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Caramelized Chopped Chicken Wings with Curry Lemongrass
|$15.95
Canh Ga Kho Ca Ri Sa Ot - Chopped chicken wings caramelized with curry and lemongrass. Chicken wings chopped into small pieces and cooked in a cast iron pot with curry and lemongrass.
Shanti
49 Warren St., Roxbury
|Chicken Curry
|$17.95
Cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, tumeric, coriander and chilli powder. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Curried Chicken Salad
|$12.50
romaine, green apple, grapes, celery, chutney, cashews, mayo
Laughing Monk Café
737 Huntington Ave., Boston
|Fried Chicken Breast Japanese Curry
|$16.95
fried organic chicken breast, potato, NE apple, carrot, japanese curry with rice
Rutchada Thai Cuisine
153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale
|ROTI CHICKEN GREEN CURRY
|$7.95
Homemade style pancake
Serve with a side of green curry
Mela
578 Tremont Street, Boston
|Chicken Curry
|$17.00
|Chicken Curry
|$17.00
|Coconut Chicken Curry
|$17.00
Murl's Kitchen
143 Washington St, Dorchester
|Curry Chicken (SIDE).
|$6.00
|Curry Chicken Plate.
South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe
37 Clarendon Street, Boston
|Curried Chicken Salad Side (8oz)
|$8.00
chicken breast, curry, turmeric, mayo, golden raisins, green apples, cashews
|Curried Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Fresh Food Generation
185 Talbot Ave, Dorchester
|Curry Chicken Empanada
|$5.00
Ground chicken, onions, peppers, and house curry sauce
PIZZA
Servia
126 State Street, Boston
|Chicken Kofte Curry
|$19.00
|Chicken Curry Wrap
|$16.00
SUSHI • NOODLES
Shun's Kitchen
520 Columbus ave, Boston
|Curry Chicken in Clay Pot
|$18.50
咖喱鸡 - Sliced chicken, mixed vegetable, basil with curry sauce.
