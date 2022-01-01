Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

La Neta image

 

La Neta

255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
POLLO ENCHILADA (CHICKEN)$13.00
2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans
More about La Neta
Burro Bar image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Burro Bar

1357 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchiladas$21.00
smoked chile + roasted tomato salsa, tres quesos, cherry tomato salad, cotija, cilantro
More about Burro Bar
Chicken Enchilada image

TAPAS

Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila

120 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.5 (105 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchilada$17.00
Hand-rolled corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, cheese, rice + beans, topped with savory chili sauce + even more cheese!
More about Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila
Item pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

155 Seaport Blvd, Boston

Avg 3.5 (2685 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchiladas - Roasted Chicken Suizas_$23.00
Tomatillo salsa verde, Chihuahua cheese, crema, cilantro, onion. Two per order served with rice.
Gluten-free
More about Rosa Mexicano
El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway image

 

El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway

92 Peterborough St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Enchiladas$7.75
More about El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway

