Chicken enchiladas in Boston

Boston restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
La Neta
255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON
|POLLO ENCHILADA (CHICKEN)
|$13.00
2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Burro Bar
1357 Washington St, Boston
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$21.00
smoked chile + roasted tomato salsa, tres quesos, cherry tomato salad, cotija, cilantro
TAPAS
Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila
120 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Chicken Enchilada
|$17.00
Hand-rolled corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, cheese, rice + beans, topped with savory chili sauce + even more cheese!
Rosa Mexicano
155 Seaport Blvd, Boston
|Enchiladas - Roasted Chicken Suizas_
|$23.00
Tomatillo salsa verde, Chihuahua cheese, crema, cilantro, onion. Two per order served with rice.
Gluten-free
