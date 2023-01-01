Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken kebabs in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve chicken kebabs

Chicken Kebab image

 

ILONA

783 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.3 (367 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Kebab$14.00
Turmeric yogurt marinade, casik
More about ILONA
Item pic

 

Pita Thyme - 102 Water Street

102 Water Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN KEBAB SALAD$12.99
Mixed Green, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Pepper, Fresh Mozzarella, Honey Balsamic Dressing topped with Chicken Kebab
CHICKEN KEBAB ROLLUP$10.99
ALL NATURAL chicken breast marinated, skewered and charbroiled served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, garlic aioli or tahini
CHICKEN KEBAB PLATE$13.99
Marinated ALL NATURAL chicken breast, skewered and charbroiled served with 3 sides
More about Pita Thyme - 102 Water Street
Restaurant banner

 

Boston Döner - 55 Causeway st

55 Causeway Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shish Kebab$22.99
Skewere chargrilled marinated cubes of chicken
More about Boston Döner - 55 Causeway st

