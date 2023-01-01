Chicken kebabs in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve chicken kebabs
More about Pita Thyme - 102 Water Street
Pita Thyme - 102 Water Street
102 Water Street, Boston
|CHICKEN KEBAB SALAD
|$12.99
Mixed Green, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Pepper, Fresh Mozzarella, Honey Balsamic Dressing topped with Chicken Kebab
|CHICKEN KEBAB ROLLUP
|$10.99
ALL NATURAL chicken breast marinated, skewered and charbroiled served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, garlic aioli or tahini
|CHICKEN KEBAB PLATE
|$13.99
Marinated ALL NATURAL chicken breast, skewered and charbroiled served with 3 sides
