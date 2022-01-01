Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken lettuce wraps in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve chicken lettuce wraps

Fuji at Ink Block image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Fuji at Ink Block

352 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (4510 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$18.50
Satay chicken with carrots, bean sprouts and rice noodles, served with crunchy lettuce wraps and two spicy and savory house sauces
More about Fuji at Ink Block
Consumer pic

 

Teddy's on the Hill

9 Bowdoin St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$13.00
More about Teddy's on the Hill
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Lettuce Wrapped$13.50
鸡松 - Minced white meat chicken w celery & peppers served w fresh lettuce and plum sauce.
More about Shun's Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Chicken Curry

Sticky Buns

Pineapple Fried Rice

Cookies

Grits

Cheese Pizza

Avocado Smoothies

Seaweed Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (556 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston