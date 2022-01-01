Chicken nuggets in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve chicken nuggets
Tasty Burger
48 WINTER STREET, BOSTON
|CHICKEN NUGGETS
|$6.25
Crispy all-natural chicken nuggets served with your choice of dipping sauce
|CHICKEN NUGGET MEAL
|$4.30
Tasty Burger
1 NASHUA STREET, SUITE 121, BOSTON
|CHICKEN NUGGETS
|$6.25
Crispy all-natural chicken nuggets served with your choice of dipping sauce
|CHICKEN NUGGET MEAL
|$4.30
Tasty Burger
145 Dartmouth Street, Boston
|CHICKEN NUGGETS
|$6.25
Crispy all-natural chicken nuggets served with your choice of dipping sauce
|CHICKEN NUGGET MEAL
|$4.30
Laughing Monk Café
737 Huntington Ave., Boston
|Chicken Nugget
|$6.25
chicken nuggets, homemade spicy mayo sauce. (contains gluten)
Tasty Burger
1301-1305 Boylston Street, Boston
|CHICKEN NUGGETS
|$6.25
Crispy all-natural chicken nuggets served with your choice of dipping sauce
|CHICKEN NUGGET MEAL
|$4.30
