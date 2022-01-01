Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pad thai in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve chicken pad thai

Beantown Pho and Grill - 272 Newbury Street

272 Newbury Street, Boston

Crispy chicken Pad Thai$15.00
Thai style stir-fried rice noodle with egg, beansprout ,scallion ,grounded peanut. Topped with crispy fried chicken served with sweet chili sauce
Rutchada Thai Cuisine

153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale

Avg 4.5 (35 reviews)
CRISPY CHICKEN PAD THAI$15.95
Teriyaki House - 32 West Broadway

32 West Broadway, Boston

CHICKEN PAD THAI$12.00
