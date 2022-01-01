Chicken pad thai in Boston
More about Beantown Pho and Grill - 272 Newbury Street
Beantown Pho and Grill - 272 Newbury Street
272 Newbury Street, Boston
|Crispy chicken Pad Thai
|$15.00
Thai style stir-fried rice noodle with egg, beansprout ,scallion ,grounded peanut. Topped with crispy fried chicken served with sweet chili sauce
More about Rutchada Thai Cuisine
Rutchada Thai Cuisine
153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale
|CRISPY CHICKEN PAD THAI
|$15.95
