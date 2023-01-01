Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan sandwiches in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve chicken parmesan sandwiches

Main pic

 

MIDA - East Boston - 65-67 Lewis Street

65-67 Lewis Street, East Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH$16.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, garlic butter, seeded roll
More about MIDA - East Boston - 65-67 Lewis Street
Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Viga Catering

133 Pearl St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$10.99
Lightly breaded chicken breast, provolone and marinara sauce.
More about Viga Catering
Item pic

 

Capo Restaurant & Supper Club

443 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$16.00
marinara, mozzarella, basil
More about Capo Restaurant & Supper Club

