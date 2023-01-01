Chicken parmesan sandwiches in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve chicken parmesan sandwiches
More about MIDA - East Boston - 65-67 Lewis Street
MIDA - East Boston - 65-67 Lewis Street
65-67 Lewis Street, East Boston
|CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH
|$16.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, garlic butter, seeded roll
More about Viga Catering
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Viga Catering
133 Pearl St, Boston
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$10.99
Lightly breaded chicken breast, provolone and marinara sauce.
