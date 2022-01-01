Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Piattini

226 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN PARM PASTA$14.00
Penne, Shredded mozzarella, chicken cutlet, Pomodoro sauce
More about Piattini
McKenna's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan And Pasta$12.75
More about McKenna's Cafe
Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer

133 Pearl St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Pasta$5.29
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella and marinara sauce, served with your choice of pasta.
More about Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer
Item pic

 

Murl's Kitchen

143 Washington St, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Rasta Pasta$14.00
More about Murl's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Cafe Landwer - Boylston

653 Boylston St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken & Pesto Pasta$16.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast with Sautéed Mushrooms, Broccoli and Cherry Tomatoes with Herbs & Basil Pesto.
Garnished with Parmesan Cheese
More about Cafe Landwer - Boylston
Item pic

 

Cafe Landwer

900 Beacon Street, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1183 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Pesto Pasta$16.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast with Sautéed Mushrooms, Broccoli and Cherry Tomatoes with Herbs & Basil Pesto.
Garnished with Parmesan Cheese
More about Cafe Landwer

