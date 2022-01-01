Chicken pasta in Boston
Piattini
226 Newbury Street, Boston
|CHICKEN PARM PASTA
|$14.00
Penne, Shredded mozzarella, chicken cutlet, Pomodoro sauce
SANDWICHES
McKenna's Cafe
109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Chicken Parmesan And Pasta
|$12.75
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer
133 Pearl St, Boston
|Chicken Parmesan Pasta
|$5.29
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella and marinara sauce, served with your choice of pasta.
Cafe Landwer - Boylston
653 Boylston St, Boston
|Chicken & Pesto Pasta
|$16.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast with Sautéed Mushrooms, Broccoli and Cherry Tomatoes with Herbs & Basil Pesto.
Garnished with Parmesan Cheese
