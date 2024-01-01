Chicken pesto pizza in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve chicken pesto pizza
More about Nicole's South End
Nicole's South End
639 Tremont Street, Boston
|Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$14.00
Pesto base topped with grilled chicken, and roasted red peppers
More about Florina Pizzeria & Paninoteca
Florina Pizzeria & Paninoteca
16 Derne Street, Boston
|CHICKEN PESTO PIZZA
|$21.00
grilled chicken, basil pesto, oven dried tomato & mozzarella cheese
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.