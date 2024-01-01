Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pesto pizza in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve chicken pesto pizza

Consumer pic

 

Nicole's South End

639 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pesto Pizza$14.00
Pesto base topped with grilled chicken, and roasted red peppers
More about Nicole's South End
FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca image

 

Florina Pizzeria & Paninoteca

16 Derne Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN PESTO PIZZA$21.00
grilled chicken, basil pesto, oven dried tomato & mozzarella cheese
More about Florina Pizzeria & Paninoteca
Banner pic

 

Dorchester-Dorchester-Dorchester - American Provisions-Dorchester

1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Pesto Pizza Slice$5.00
Grilled chicken with our house made pesto!
More about Dorchester-Dorchester-Dorchester - American Provisions-Dorchester

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Roast Beef Sandwiches

Sweet Potato Fries

Jalapeno Poppers

Veggie Burgers

Boneless Wings

Lentil Soup

Beef Soup

Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

South End

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Back Bay

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (326 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (815 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston