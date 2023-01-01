Chicken pot pies in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve chicken pot pies
South End Buttery
314 Shawmut Avenue, Boston
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$26.00
carrot, onion, mushroom, peas, puff pastry, mixed green salad
Dorchester-Dorchester-Dorchester - American Provisions-Dorchester
1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|Chicken Pot Pie Frozen
|$16.00
Buttermilk & Bourbon
160 commonwealth ave., Boston
|Smoked Chicken "Pot Pie" Pocket
|$7.00
Chicken salt, crystal hot sauce, white bbq sauce
