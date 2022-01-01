Chicken rolls in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve chicken rolls
More about Stats Bar and Grille
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Buffalo Chicken Spring Rolls
|$12.00
Blue Cheese
More about Pho Hoa - Dorchester
Pho Hoa - Dorchester
1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|105 Grilled Chicken & Egg Roll Rice Plate
|$11.95
Com Ga Nuong Chi Gio - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce.
More about The Boston Sail Loft
The Boston Sail Loft
80 Atlantic Ave, Boston
|Chicken Caesar Roll Up
|$13.95
Grilled chicken and our caesar salad rolled up in a flour tortilla. Served with French fries
More about Society on High
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Society on High
99 High St, Boston
|Buffalo Chicken Spring Roll (3)
|$11.00
Celery, Blue Cheese
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.