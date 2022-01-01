Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Stats Bar and Grille image

 

Stats Bar and Grille

77 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Spring Rolls$12.00
Blue Cheese
More about Stats Bar and Grille
Item pic

 

Pho Hoa - Dorchester

1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
105 Grilled Chicken & Egg Roll Rice Plate$11.95
Com Ga Nuong Chi Gio - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce.
More about Pho Hoa - Dorchester
The Boston Sail Loft image

 

The Boston Sail Loft

80 Atlantic Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Roll Up$13.95
Grilled chicken and our caesar salad rolled up in a flour tortilla. Served with French fries
More about The Boston Sail Loft
Society on High image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Society on High

99 High St, Boston

Avg 2.8 (185 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Spring Roll (3)$11.00
Celery, Blue Cheese
More about Society on High
D'Bennys Subs & More image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

D'Bennys Subs & More

1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 3.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Roll-Up$9.45
Buffalo Chicken Roll-Up$9.49
Grilled Chicken Roll Up$8.49
More about D'Bennys Subs & More

