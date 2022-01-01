Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve chicken salad

Shanti image

 

Shanti

1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Salad$7.95
Strips of barbecued chicken breast served over spring mixed, red onions,carrot and cucumber . Served with house dressing .
( GF )
More about Shanti
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Clarendon St

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
chicken salad sandwich$11.00
red grapes, tarragon, house pickles, mixed greens, focaccia bun (df, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Consumer pic

 

Solid Ground Cafe

742 Huntington Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cranberry Chicken Salad$9.90
Slow cooked chicken, cranberries, lemon tarragon dressing, red onion, celery, lettuce on toasted sourdough
More about Solid Ground Cafe
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Monica's Mercato

130 Salem St, Boston

Avg 4.6 (1842 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$17.00
Chicken Cutlet Salad$17.00
More about Monica's Mercato
Dudley Cafe image

 

Dudley Cafe

15 Warren St, Roxbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nubian Roasted Chicken Salad$8.25
More about Dudley Cafe
Phinista image

CREPES

Phinista

96 Peterborough St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Barbecue Chicken Salad Bowl$12.00
Sweetened with a dash of honey, white pepper, herbs, and tons of love, no need for a S/O. This is the only chick you need in your life.
More about Phinista
Crave Chinatown image

KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN

Crave Chinatown

75 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.8 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Salad$11.00
More about Crave Chinatown
Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad image

 

Tatte Bakery | Berklee

160 Mass Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Chicken Salad$8.00
Roasted in house, cut by hand, mixed with love. | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Berklee
Fried Chicken Salad image

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Five Horses Tavern

535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2263 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Salad$17.00
Mesclun greens, avocado, cotija cheese, pickled red onions, buttermilk scallion sauce
More about Five Horses Tavern
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Trident Chicken Salad$11.95
Roasted chicken tossed with red grapes, celery,
and mayonnaise, topped with apples & walnuts.
Served on a bed of green leaf lettuce
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad image

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad$8.00
Roasted in house, cut by hand, mixed with love. | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
GF Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
McKenna's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Club$11.00
Chicken Salad$10.00
More about McKenna's Cafe
Max's Deli Café image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad Wrap with Chicken$12.95
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, olives, banana pepper, red onion, feta and greek dressing.
Chinese Chicken Salad$11.95
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, crispy tortilla strips, mandarin oranges and crushed peanuts. Served with sweet thai chili dressing.
White Meat Chicken Salad$11.95
More about Max's Deli Café
Item pic

 

Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Cobb Salad$12.50
romaine, chicken, avocado, bacon, egg, tomato, bleu cheese
Chicken Cobb Salad$9.75
romaine, chicken, avocado, bacon, egg, tomato, bleu cheese
Chicken Waldorf Salad$10.50
green apple, walnuts, raisins, 7-GRAIN
More about Sorelle–Seaport
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Fort Point

12 Farnsworth Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
chicken salad sandwich$11.00
red grapes, tarragon, house pickles, mixed greens, focaccia bun (df, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Fort Point
Item pic

 

American Provisions - South Boston

613 East Broadway, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad$4.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Our house chicken salad made with celery and dried cherries, served with tomatoes, pickles, cheddar and arugula on a ciabatta roll
More about American Provisions - South Boston
Americano Espresso Bar image

SANDWICHES

Americano Espresso Bar

155 Meridian St, East Boston

Avg 4.3 (117 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Barbecue Chicken Salad$9.99
More about Americano Espresso Bar
Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Northeastern

369 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.8 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Chicken Salad$8.00
Roasted in house, cut by hand, mixed with love. | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Curried Chicken Salad$12.50
romaine, green apple, grapes, celery, chutney, cashews, mayo
More about South End Buttery
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Cornish Pasty Co

51A Massachusetts Ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (915 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tikka Salad$15.95
Chicken breast marinated and baked in Indian spices. Served on a bed of romaine & red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber & red onion. Served with a mint-yogurt dressing.
More about Cornish Pasty Co
Item pic

 

Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf

282 Congress St., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Waldorf Salad$10.50
green apple, walnuts, raisins, 7-GRAIN
Chicken Cobb Salad$12.50
romaine, chicken, avocado, bacon, egg, tomato, bleu cheese
Chicken Waldorf Salad$10.50
green apple, walnuts, raisins, 7-GRAIN
More about Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad image

 

Tatte Bakery | Fenway

1352 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
GF Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Chicken Salad$8.00
Roasted in house, cut by hand, mixed with love. | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Fenway
Chicken Caesar Salad image

 

Revival Cafe

103 Newbury St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.25
chicken, romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons *dressing contains raw egg
More about Revival Cafe
Item pic

 

American Provisions Dorchester

1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
AP Chicken Salad$10.99
More about American Provisions Dorchester
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

84 Peterborough St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad$5.00
white diced chicken mixed with celery salt and mayo served with lettuce, tomato and salt+pepper.
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad image

 

Tatte Bakery | Emerson

80 Boylston St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Chicken Salad$8.00
Roasted in house, cut by hand, mixed with love. | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Emerson
Boston Burger Company image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Boston Burger Company

1100 Boylston st, boston

Avg 4.4 (6189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad$16.00
tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, iceberg lettuce, crumbled bleu cheese, buffalo fried chicken
More about Boston Burger Company
Halftime Pizza - Boston image

 

Halftime Pizza - Boston

115 causeway street, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad W/ Chicken$8.49
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.95
More about Halftime Pizza - Boston
Mela image

 

Mela

578 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$7.00
More about Mela
The Corner Tavern image

 

The Corner Tavern

421 Marlborough St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Cobb Salad$14.50
More about The Corner Tavern

