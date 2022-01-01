Chicken salad in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve chicken salad
Shanti
1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Chicken Tikka Salad
|$7.95
Strips of barbecued chicken breast served over spring mixed, red onions,carrot and cucumber . Served with house dressing .
( GF )
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|chicken salad sandwich
|$11.00
red grapes, tarragon, house pickles, mixed greens, focaccia bun (df, w/o nuts)
Solid Ground Cafe
742 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Cranberry Chicken Salad
|$9.90
Slow cooked chicken, cranberries, lemon tarragon dressing, red onion, celery, lettuce on toasted sourdough
Monica's Mercato
130 Salem St, Boston
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$17.00
|Chicken Cutlet Salad
|$17.00
Phinista
96 Peterborough St, Boston
|Grilled Barbecue Chicken Salad Bowl
|$12.00
Sweetened with a dash of honey, white pepper, herbs, and tons of love, no need for a S/O. This is the only chick you need in your life.
Crave Chinatown
75 Kneeland St, Boston
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Chicken Salad
|$8.00
Roasted in house, cut by hand, mixed with love. | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Five Horses Tavern
535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Mesclun greens, avocado, cotija cheese, pickled red onions, buttermilk scallion sauce
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Trident Chicken Salad
|$11.95
Roasted chicken tossed with red grapes, celery,
and mayonnaise, topped with apples & walnuts.
Served on a bed of green leaf lettuce
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Chicken Salad
|$8.00
Roasted in house, cut by hand, mixed with love. | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
McKenna's Cafe
109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Chicken Salad Club
|$11.00
|Chicken Salad
|$10.00
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Greek Salad Wrap with Chicken
|$12.95
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, olives, banana pepper, red onion, feta and greek dressing.
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$11.95
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, crispy tortilla strips, mandarin oranges and crushed peanuts. Served with sweet thai chili dressing.
|White Meat Chicken Salad
|$11.95
Sorelle–Seaport
100 Northern Ave, Boston
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$12.50
romaine, chicken, avocado, bacon, egg, tomato, bleu cheese
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$9.75
romaine, chicken, avocado, bacon, egg, tomato, bleu cheese
|Chicken Waldorf Salad
|$10.50
green apple, walnuts, raisins, 7-GRAIN
Flour Bakery Fort Point
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|chicken salad sandwich
|$11.00
red grapes, tarragon, house pickles, mixed greens, focaccia bun (df, w/o nuts)
American Provisions - South Boston
613 East Broadway, Boston
|Chicken Salad
|$4.99
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Our house chicken salad made with celery and dried cherries, served with tomatoes, pickles, cheddar and arugula on a ciabatta roll
Americano Espresso Bar
155 Meridian St, East Boston
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.99
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.99
|Barbecue Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Chicken Salad
|$8.00
Roasted in house, cut by hand, mixed with love. | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Curried Chicken Salad
|$12.50
romaine, green apple, grapes, celery, chutney, cashews, mayo
Cornish Pasty Co
51A Massachusetts Ave, Boston
|Chicken Tikka Salad
|$15.95
Chicken breast marinated and baked in Indian spices. Served on a bed of romaine & red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber & red onion. Served with a mint-yogurt dressing.
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
282 Congress St., Boston
|Chicken Waldorf Salad
|$10.50
green apple, walnuts, raisins, 7-GRAIN
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$12.50
romaine, chicken, avocado, bacon, egg, tomato, bleu cheese
|Chicken Waldorf Salad
|$10.50
green apple, walnuts, raisins, 7-GRAIN
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Chicken Salad
|$8.00
Roasted in house, cut by hand, mixed with love. | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Revival Cafe
103 Newbury St., Boston
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.25
chicken, romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons *dressing contains raw egg
American Provisions Dorchester
1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|AP Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
84 Peterborough St, Boston
|Chicken Salad
|$5.00
white diced chicken mixed with celery salt and mayo served with lettuce, tomato and salt+pepper.
Tatte Bakery | Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Chicken Salad
|$8.00
Roasted in house, cut by hand, mixed with love. | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Boston Burger Company
1100 Boylston st, boston
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad
|$16.00
tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, iceberg lettuce, crumbled bleu cheese, buffalo fried chicken
Halftime Pizza - Boston
115 causeway street, BOSTON
|Garden Salad W/ Chicken
|$8.49
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.95
