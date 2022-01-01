Chicken salad sandwiches in Boston
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|chicken salad sandwich
|$11.00
red grapes, tarragon, house pickles, mixed greens, focaccia bun (df, w/o nuts)
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Greek Salad Wrap with Chicken
|$12.95
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, olives, banana pepper, red onion, feta and greek dressing.
Flour Bakery Fort Point
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|chicken salad sandwich
|$11.00
red grapes, tarragon, house pickles, mixed greens, focaccia bun (df, w/o nuts)
American Provisions - South Boston
613 East Broadway, Boston
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Our house chicken salad made with celery and dried cherries, served with tomatoes, pickles, cheddar and arugula on a ciabatta roll
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Tatte Bakery | Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
125 Summer Street, Boston
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
The Boston Sail Loft
80 Atlantic Ave, Boston
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.95
Fresh chicken salad mixed in a light mayonnaise dressing. Served with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread. Served with French fries
Flour Bakery Seaport IDB
19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|chicken salad sandwich
|$11.00
red grapes, tarragon, house pickles, mixed greens, focaccia bun (df, w/o nuts)
Tatte Bakery | South Boston
60 Old Colony Ave, Boston
|GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
201 Washington St, Boston
|GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Revival - OPOS
One Post Office Square, Boston
|Chicken Salad Sandwich (df)
|$9.75
Chicken Salad* with Roasted Butternut Squash, Dried Cherries, Spinach on Whole Wheat Bread (df)
*contains raw egg
Flour Bakery Dalton St
30 Dalton Street, Boston
|chicken salad sandwich
|$11.00
red grapes, tarragon, house pickles, mixed greens, focaccia bun (df, w/o nuts)
Flour Bakery South End
1595 Washington Street, Boston
|chicken salad sandwich
|$11.00
red grapes, tarragon, house pickles, mixed greens, focaccia bun (df, w/o nuts)
Tatte Bakery | Charles Street
70 Charles Street, Boston
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
752 Bennington Street, East Boston
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.25
Mixed chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on a seeded roll.
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.50
Mixed chicken salad with lettuce and tomato in a white or wheat wrap.
Bailey & Sage- Copley
131 Dartmouth St, Boston
|Chicken Salad Italiano Wrap
|$9.50
Grilled chicken, Sautéed with Olive oil, Rosemary, Basil and Asiago Cheese Served wrapped with Lettuce and Tomatoes
Tatte - Boston Bakery
60 Old Colony Rd, South Boston
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.