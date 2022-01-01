Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken satay in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve chicken satay

Item pic

 

Laughing Monk Café

737 Huntington Ave., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Satay$8.50
marinated chicken tender on skewer, peanut sauce, sweet & sour sauce (GF) (3)
More about Laughing Monk Café
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Satay$10.95
咖喱鸡串 - Grilled chicken tender with coconut and curry flavor, peanut sauce on the side.
More about Shun's Kitchen
Item pic

NOODLES

Just Thai Kitchen - JTK

1512A Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.7 (935 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fillet-A-Chicken Satay (4)$7.75
Famous Thailand's Street food style of grilled chicken tenders marinated in Thai Satay sauce & spices, served with our house creamy peanut sauce.
More about Just Thai Kitchen - JTK

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Pitas

Chili

Baja Fish Tacos

Shrimp Burritos

Pappardelle

Brownie Sundaes

Cheeseburger Subs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston