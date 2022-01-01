Chicken satay in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve chicken satay
More about Laughing Monk Café
Laughing Monk Café
737 Huntington Ave., Boston
|Chicken Satay
|$8.50
marinated chicken tender on skewer, peanut sauce, sweet & sour sauce (GF) (3)
More about Shun's Kitchen
SUSHI • NOODLES
Shun's Kitchen
520 Columbus ave, Boston
|Chicken Satay
|$10.95
咖喱鸡串 - Grilled chicken tender with coconut and curry flavor, peanut sauce on the side.
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.