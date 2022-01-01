Chicken shawarma in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve chicken shawarma
More about Aceituna Grill
FRENCH FRIES
Aceituna Grill
57 Boston Wharf Road, Boston
|Extra Spicy Chicken Shawarma
|$5.00
|Extra Chicken Shawarma
|$5.00
|Chicken Shawarma
|$9.95
Our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast is marinated for over twenty-four hours in our unique house-made spice blend. Slow cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, each serving is carved to order for the tastiest chicken shawarma this side of the Mediterranean.
More about Aceituna Grill
FRENCH FRIES
Aceituna Grill
100 Federal Street, Boston
|Extra Chicken Shawarma
|$5.00
|Chicken Shawarma
|$9.95
Our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast is marinated for over twenty-four hours in our unique house-made spice blend. Slow cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, each serving is carved to order for the tastiest chicken shawarma this side of the Mediterranean.
|Extra Spicy Chicken Shawarma
|$5.00
More about Cafe Landwer - Boylston
Cafe Landwer - Boylston
653 Boylston St, Boston
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
|$10.00
Chicken Shawarma with Tahini, Pickles and Chopped Salad
|Chicken Shawarma
|$16.00
Spiced Chicken Thighs with a Side of Couscous, Side Salad & a Side of Tahini
|Chicken Shawarma Hummus Bowl
|$16.00
Spiced Chicken Thighs with Caramelized Onions served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side
More about Cafe Landwer
Cafe Landwer
900 Beacon Street, Boston
|Chicken Shawarma Hummus Bowl
|$16.00
Spiced Chicken Thighs with Caramelized Onions served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
|$10.00
Chicken Shawarma with Tahini, Pickles and Chopped Salad
|Chicken Shawarma
|$16.00
Spiced Chicken Thighs with a Side of Couscous, Side Salad & a Side of Tahini
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.