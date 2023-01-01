Chicken taco salad in Boston
Chilacates - South Boston - Southie
69 L Street, South Boston
|GRILLED CHICKEN TACO SALAD
|$10.49
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
|CHICKEN TINGA TACO SALAD
|$10.49
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
