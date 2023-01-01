Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken taco salad in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve chicken taco salad

Chilacates - South Boston - Southie

69 L Street, South Boston

TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN TACO SALAD$10.49
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
CHICKEN TINGA TACO SALAD$10.49
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
Chilacates - South End

275 Shawmut Avenue, Boston

Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN TACO SALAD$10.49
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
CHICKEN TINGA TACO SALAD$10.49
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
