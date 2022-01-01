Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Crave Chinatown image

KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN

Crave Chinatown

75 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.8 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Teriyaki (lunch)$12.00
More about Crave Chinatown
Banner pic

 

The Q

660 Washington St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Q CHICKEN TERIYAKI SKEWERS 鸡肉串$11.95
More about The Q
Umai image

SUSHI

Umai

224 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1546 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Chicken Dinner Plate$18.95
Teriyaki Chicken LB$14.95
More about Umai
Fuji at Ink Block image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Fuji at Ink Block

352 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (4510 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box$20.00
Chicken Teriyaki (G)$29.00
Grilled white meat drizzled in sweet and savory teriyaki sauce and served on a hot plate
Chicken Teriyaki Deluxe Bento Box$27.00
More about Fuji at Ink Block
Item pic

 

Rutchada Thai Cuisine

153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale

Avg 4.5 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN TERIYAKI FRIED RICE$16.95
More about Rutchada Thai Cuisine
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki$18.95
烤鸡扒 - Grilled chicken breast with teriyaki sauce, served with seasonal vegetables.
More about Shun's Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Lotus Test Kitchen

25 Chauncy St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$10.95
Marinated chicken combined with our House-Made Teriyaki Sauce with your choice of (1) Base and topped with Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Grilled Corn, Sesame and Scallions.
More about Lotus Test Kitchen
Genki Ya of Boston image

 

Genki Ya of Boston

232 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Teriyaki with Rice$24.95
Broiled to perfection, then smothered in our own special teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots and asparagus.
L Chicken Teriyaki$13.95
Broiled to perfection, then smothered in our own special teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots and asparagus.
More about Genki Ya of Boston

