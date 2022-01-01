Chicken teriyaki in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki
KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN
Crave Chinatown
75 Kneeland St, Boston
|Chicken Teriyaki (lunch)
|$12.00
SUSHI
Umai
224 Newbury St, Boston
|Teriyaki Chicken Dinner Plate
|$18.95
|Teriyaki Chicken LB
|$14.95
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Fuji at Ink Block
352 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box
|$20.00
|Chicken Teriyaki (G)
|$29.00
Grilled white meat drizzled in sweet and savory teriyaki sauce and served on a hot plate
|Chicken Teriyaki Deluxe Bento Box
|$27.00
Rutchada Thai Cuisine
153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale
|CHICKEN TERIYAKI FRIED RICE
|$16.95
SUSHI • NOODLES
Shun's Kitchen
520 Columbus ave, Boston
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$18.95
烤鸡扒 - Grilled chicken breast with teriyaki sauce, served with seasonal vegetables.
Lotus Test Kitchen
25 Chauncy St, Boston
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$10.95
Marinated chicken combined with our House-Made Teriyaki Sauce with your choice of (1) Base and topped with Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Grilled Corn, Sesame and Scallions.
Genki Ya of Boston
232 Tremont Street, Boston
|Chicken Teriyaki with Rice
|$24.95
Broiled to perfection, then smothered in our own special teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots and asparagus.
|L Chicken Teriyaki
|$13.95
Broiled to perfection, then smothered in our own special teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots and asparagus.
