Chicken tortilla soup in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve chicken tortilla soup

Item pic

 

El Jefe's Taqueria

269 Huntington ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (961 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.50
Served with flour chip Strips.
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
Item pic

 

El Jefe’s Taqueria

957 Commonwealth ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.50
Served with flour chip Strips.
More about El Jefe’s Taqueria
El Centro - Boston, MA image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

El Centro - Boston, MA

472 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.3 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup$7.00
More about El Centro - Boston, MA
Item pic

TACOS • SALADS

El Jefe's Taqueria

80 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 4.6 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.50
Served with flour chip Strips.
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
Item pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

155 Seaport Blvd, Boston

Avg 3.5 (2685 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup$11.00
Red chile chicken, pasilla chile broth, crispy corn tortilla strips, avocado, queso fresco
Gluten-free
More about Rosa Mexicano

