Chicken wraps in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Penguin Pizza
735 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.00
|Chicken Pesto Wrap
|$11.00
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.00
|Med Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
McKenna's Cafe
109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.95
|Buffalo Chicken Sub or Wrap
|$9.75
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.95
|Greek Salad Wrap with Chicken
|$12.95
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, olives, banana pepper, red onion, feta and greek dressing.
Americano Espresso Bar
155 Meridian St, East Boston
|Wrap - Grilled Chicken, Egg and Cheese
|$5.99
Banyan Bar + Refuge
553 Tremont St, Boston
|Thai Chicken Cabbage Wraps (gf)
|$15.00
savory chicken stuffed napa cabbage rolls, basil, serrano chili
American Provisions Dorchester
1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
Fuji at Ink Block
352 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Chicken Lettuce Wraps
|$18.50
Satay chicken with carrots, bean sprouts and rice noodles, served with crunchy lettuce wraps and two spicy and savory house sauces
Sebastians
1 Harborside Drive, East Boston
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$6.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap
Club Cafe
209 Columbus Avenue, Boston
|BLT Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
chicken, ranch dressing, avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomato
Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®
492 Tremont Street, Boston
|CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
|$12.00
fried chicken, parmesan, lettuce, croutons, house-made Caesar dressing in a wrap
North Street Grille
229 North St, Boston
|D SPICY CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP
|$12.95
|ONLINE SPICY CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP
|$14.95
Rocco's Cucina and Bar
450 Commercial St, Boston
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.95
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.95
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce and caesar dressing
NexDine
121 Seaport Drive, Boston
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
Society on High
99 High St, Boston
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$16.00
Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Blue Cheese Dressing, Tortilla
Revival - OPOS
One Post Office Square, Boston
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.75
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$8.75
Roasted chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce and blue cheese
Sal's Pizza
51 Brookline Ave, Boston
|Chicken Caesar wrap
|$8.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan and Caesar dressing
Shun's Kitchen
520 Columbus ave, Boston
|Chicken Lettuce Wrapped
|$13.50
鸡松 - Minced white meat chicken w celery & peppers served w fresh lettuce and plum sauce.
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
752 Bennington Street, East Boston
|Chicken Finger Wrap
|$10.75
Fresh crispy chicken tenders with American cheese in a white or wheat wrap.
|Chicken Kabob Wrap
|$10.75
Grilled chicken kabob with lettuce, tomato, feta cheese and Greek dressing in a white or wheat wrap.
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.50
Mixed chicken salad with lettuce and tomato in a white or wheat wrap.
Bailey & Sage- Copley
131 Dartmouth St, Boston
|Chicken Salad Italiano Wrap
|$9.50
Grilled chicken, Sautéed with Olive oil, Rosemary, Basil and Asiago Cheese Served wrapped with Lettuce and Tomatoes
b.good
359 Huntington Avenue, Boston
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$8.49
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat
b.good
255 Washington Street, Boston
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$8.49
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat
b.good
360 Longwood Ave., Boston
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$8.49
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat
b.good
665 Boylston St, Boston
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$8.49
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat
b.good
84 Summer St, Boston
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$8.49
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat
