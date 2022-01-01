Chicken wraps in Boston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Penguin Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Penguin Pizza

735 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (830 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Chicken Pesto Wrap$11.00
More about Penguin Pizza
Stats Bar and Grille image

 

Stats Bar and Grille

77 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
Med Chicken Wrap$12.00
More about Stats Bar and Grille
McKenna's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.95
Buffalo Chicken Sub or Wrap$9.75
More about McKenna's Cafe
Max's Deli Café image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.95
Greek Salad Wrap with Chicken$12.95
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, olives, banana pepper, red onion, feta and greek dressing.
More about Max's Deli Café
Americano Espresso Bar image

SANDWICHES

Americano Espresso Bar

155 Meridian St, East Boston

Avg 4.3 (117 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wrap - Grilled Chicken, Egg and Cheese$5.99
More about Americano Espresso Bar
Banyan Bar + Refuge image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Banyan Bar + Refuge

553 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (966 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Chicken Cabbage Wraps (gf)$15.00
savory chicken stuffed napa cabbage rolls, basil, serrano chili
More about Banyan Bar + Refuge
Item pic

 

American Provisions Dorchester

1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.00
More about American Provisions Dorchester
Fuji at Ink Block image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Fuji at Ink Block

352 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (4510 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$18.50
Satay chicken with carrots, bean sprouts and rice noodles, served with crunchy lettuce wraps and two spicy and savory house sauces
More about Fuji at Ink Block
Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

 

Sebastians

1 Harborside Drive, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap
More about Sebastians
BLT Chicken Wrap image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Club Cafe

209 Columbus Avenue, Boston

Avg 3.8 (1064 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BLT Chicken Wrap$14.00
chicken, ranch dressing, avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomato
More about Club Cafe
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP image

 

Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®

492 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$12.00
fried chicken, parmesan, lettuce, croutons, house-made Caesar dressing in a wrap
More about Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®
The Corner Tavern image

 

The Corner Tavern

421 Marlborough St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Wrap$13.50
More about The Corner Tavern
North Street Grille image

 

North Street Grille

229 North St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
D SPICY CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP$12.95
ONLINE SPICY CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP$14.95
More about North Street Grille
Rocco's Cucina and Bar image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco's Cucina and Bar

450 Commercial St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.95
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.95
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce and caesar dressing
More about Rocco's Cucina and Bar
Servia image

PIZZA

Servia

126 State Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (98 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry Wrap$16.00
More about Servia
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP image

 

NexDine

121 Seaport Drive, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
More about NexDine
Society on High image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Society on High

99 High St, Boston

Avg 2.8 (185 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.00
Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Blue Cheese Dressing, Tortilla
More about Society on High
Deja Brew image

 

Deja Brew

704 East Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.00
More about Deja Brew
Chicken Caesar Wrap image

 

Revival - OPOS

One Post Office Square, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.75
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.75
Roasted chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce and blue cheese
More about Revival - OPOS
Chicken Caesar wrap image

PIZZA

Sal's Pizza

51 Brookline Ave, Boston

Avg 4.2 (244 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar wrap$8.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan and Caesar dressing
More about Sal's Pizza
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Lettuce Wrapped$13.50
鸡松 - Minced white meat chicken w celery & peppers served w fresh lettuce and plum sauce.
More about Shun's Kitchen
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood image

 

Royal Roast Beef and Seafood

752 Bennington Street, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Finger Wrap$10.75
Fresh crispy chicken tenders with American cheese in a white or wheat wrap.
Chicken Kabob Wrap$10.75
Grilled chicken kabob with lettuce, tomato, feta cheese and Greek dressing in a white or wheat wrap.
Chicken Salad Wrap$10.50
Mixed chicken salad with lettuce and tomato in a white or wheat wrap.
More about Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
Main pic

 

Bailey & Sage- Copley

131 Dartmouth St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Italiano Wrap$9.50
Grilled chicken, Sautéed with Olive oil, Rosemary, Basil and Asiago Cheese Served wrapped with Lettuce and Tomatoes
More about Bailey & Sage- Copley
Southwest Chicken Wrap image

 

b.good

359 Huntington Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
Southwest Chicken Wrap$8.49
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat
More about b.good
Southwest Chicken Wrap image

 

b.good

255 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Southwest Chicken Wrap$8.49
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat
More about b.good
Southwest Chicken Wrap image

 

b.good

360 Longwood Ave., Boston

No reviews yet
Southwest Chicken Wrap$8.49
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat
More about b.good
Southwest Chicken Wrap image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

b.good

665 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (780 reviews)
Southwest Chicken Wrap$8.49
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat
More about b.good
Southwest Chicken Wrap image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

b.good

84 Summer St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1010 reviews)
Southwest Chicken Wrap$8.49
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat
More about b.good

