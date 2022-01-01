Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Item pic

 

La Hacienda Restaurant

150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles$10.00
Fried corn tortillas tossed in a red or green salsa topped with onions, queso fresco, crema, fried egg, and cilantro.
*May be raw or undercooked
The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
More about La Hacienda Restaurant
Item pic

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

CITRUS & SALT

142 Berkeley St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1475 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHILAQUILES NACHOS$13.00
goat cheese, salsa de rojo, creme fraiche
More about CITRUS & SALT
El Centro - Boston, MA image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

El Centro - Boston, MA

472 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.3 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles El Centro$15.00
More about El Centro - Boston, MA
South Street Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

South Street Diner

178 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.9 (1748 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles Rojos - Vegetarian$11.95
Fresh corn tortillas, smothered in salsa, feta cheese, served
with two eggs, chilies, pickled red onion, and avocado slices.
More about South Street Diner
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar image

 

Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar

412 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles Divorciados$18.00
salsa verde, salsa roja, mexican crema, avocado, roasted chicken, two sunny side eggs
More about Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
Alma Cantina image

 

Alma Cantina

15 Union Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles Torta$14.00
More about Alma Cantina

