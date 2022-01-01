Chilaquiles in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve chilaquiles
More about La Hacienda Restaurant
La Hacienda Restaurant
150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston
|Chilaquiles
|$10.00
Fried corn tortillas tossed in a red or green salsa topped with onions, queso fresco, crema, fried egg, and cilantro.
*May be raw or undercooked
The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
More about CITRUS & SALT
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
CITRUS & SALT
142 Berkeley St, Boston
|CHILAQUILES NACHOS
|$13.00
goat cheese, salsa de rojo, creme fraiche
More about El Centro - Boston, MA
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
El Centro - Boston, MA
472 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Chilaquiles El Centro
|$15.00
More about South Street Diner
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
South Street Diner
178 Kneeland St, Boston
|Chilaquiles Rojos - Vegetarian
|$11.95
Fresh corn tortillas, smothered in salsa, feta cheese, served
with two eggs, chilies, pickled red onion, and avocado slices.
More about Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
412 West Broadway, South Boston
|Chilaquiles Divorciados
|$18.00
salsa verde, salsa roja, mexican crema, avocado, roasted chicken, two sunny side eggs
