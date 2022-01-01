Chili in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve chili
Mei Mei
506 Park Drive, Boston
|Lao Gan Ma Chili Crisp Sauce
|$4.00
Old godmother's chili crisp. If you don't know, now you know!
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Turkey Chili
|$9.00
Melted cheddar, served w/ corn tortilla chips
Causeway Restaurant & Bar
65 Causeway Street, Boston
|Chili
|$12.00
simmered pork shoulder, salsa Verde,cotija cheese, pickled onions
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Eventide Fenway
1321 Boylston Street, Boston
|Chili Crisp Wings
|$11.00
Breaded and fried wings in our house chili crisp sauce.
Contains gluten, alliums, and dairy.
Pho Hoa - Dorchester
1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Chili Paste
|$0.50
|Chili Oil
|$0.50
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Vegan Cashew Chili
A delicious and hearty (but not spicy) chunky vegan chili loaded with veggies and cashews. Add some jalapenos to give yours a kick!
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Corner Pub of Chinatown
162 Lincoln St, Boston
|Sweet Chili Pork Eggroll
|$3.00
Asian style pulled pork and pepper jack cheese served with sweet chili sauce
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
CITRUS & SALT
142 Berkeley St, Boston
|CHILI & CHEESE ENCHILADAS
|$11.00
TACOS
Yellow Door Taqueria
350 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Chili Duck
|$6.00
chili barbecue roasted duck, vanilla plantain purée, pickled red onions, crema, plantain strings. gluten free.
Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
151 Milk St, Boston
|Veggie Pot Stickers w/ Chili Dip Sauce
|$1.95
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Vegetarian Chili
|$7.00
signature vegetarian chili with sour cream, shredded cheddar, scallions
|Turkey Chili
|$7.00
signature turkey chili with sour cream, shredded cheddar, scallions
Tasty Burger
48 WINTER STREET, BOSTON
|Large French Fries with Chili & Cheese Sauce
|$6.49
|Chili Cheese Tots
|$6.50
Revival Cafe
103 Newbury St., Boston
|Pork Chili (gf) (16oz)
|$7.50
hearty filling & bursting with flavor. (gf)
Tasty Burger
1 NASHUA STREET, SUITE 121, BOSTON
|Large French Fries with Chili & Cheese Sauce
|$6.49
|Chili Cheese 50/50
|$7.50
|Chili Cheese Tots
|$6.50
Lower Mills Tavern
2269 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Turkey Chili
|$12.00
red and white bean chili with seasoned turkey, salsa verde, sour cream and crispy tortilla chips
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Fuji at Ink Block
352 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Sweet Chili Sauce
|Deconstructed Chili Soy Wings
|$9.50
Wings you can eat with a fork and knife tossed in a slightly spicy soy, garlic, honey and chili sauce, topped with scallions
Tasty Burger
145 Dartmouth Street, Boston
|Large French Fries with Chili & Cheese Sauce
|$6.49
|Large French Fries with Chili
|$6.49
|Chili Tots
|$6.50
Thazia
23 Drydock Avenue, Boston
|Szchuan Chili
|$13.00
Ramen, Black Chili Dressing, Pork Katsu, Crispy Shallots, Edamame, Cucumber, Corn, and Crispy Garlic.
Yellow Door Taqueria
2297 DORCHESTER AVENUE, Dorchester
|Chili Duck
|$6.00
chili barbecue roasted duck, vanilla plantain puree, pickled red onions, plantain strings, crema, cilantro. gluten free.
PIZZA
Sal's Pizza
150 Tremont Street, Boston
|16” Sweet Chili Chicken
|$16.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
|TC Sweet Chili Chicken
|$15.99
|19” Sweet Chili Chicken
|$19.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe
37 Clarendon Street, Boston
|Turkey Chili
|$7.00
ground turkey, tomato, onion, garlic, poblano and red peppers, black and garbanzo beans
|Veggie Chili
|$7.00
tomato, onion, garlic, poblano and red peppers, black and garbanzo beans
The Boston Sail Loft
80 Atlantic Ave, Boston
|Cup Chili
|$7.50
Served with melted cheddar cheese, chopped green onions, and crisp tortilla chips
|Bowl Chili
|$7.95
Served with melted cheddar cheese, chopped green onions, and crisp tortilla chips
Tasty Burger
1301-1305 Boylston Street, Boston
|Large French Fries with Chili & Cheese Sauce
|$6.49
|Large French Fries with Chili
|$6.49
|Chili Tots
|$6.50
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
412 West Broadway, South Boston
|Chili Lime Salmon Taco
|$6.00
fried green beans, pineapple guajillo crema, scallion
- 2
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.