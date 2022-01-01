Chili in Boston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve chili

Picco image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

PICCO

513 Tremont Street, Boston

Avg 4 (1225 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Pepper Flakes
More about PICCO
Item pic

 

Mei Mei

506 Park Drive, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lao Gan Ma Chili Crisp Sauce$4.00
Old godmother's chili crisp. If you don't know, now you know!
More about Mei Mei
Stats Bar and Grille image

 

Stats Bar and Grille

77 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Chili$9.00
Melted cheddar, served w/ corn tortilla chips
More about Stats Bar and Grille
Causeway Restaurant & Bar image

 

Causeway Restaurant & Bar

65 Causeway Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili$12.00
simmered pork shoulder, salsa Verde,cotija cheese, pickled onions
More about Causeway Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Eventide Fenway

1321 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (869 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili Crisp Wings$11.00
Breaded and fried wings in our house chili crisp sauce.
Contains gluten, alliums, and dairy.
More about Eventide Fenway
Pho Hoa - Dorchester image

 

Pho Hoa - Dorchester

1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Paste$0.50
Chili Oil$0.50
More about Pho Hoa - Dorchester
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Cashew Chili
A delicious and hearty (but not spicy) chunky vegan chili loaded with veggies and cashews. Add some jalapenos to give yours a kick!
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
Hunter's Kitchen & Bar image

 

Hunter's Kitchen & Bar

110 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili$16.00
More about Hunter's Kitchen & Bar
Corner Pub of Chinatown image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Corner Pub of Chinatown

162 Lincoln St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (469 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Chili Pork Eggroll$3.00
Asian style pulled pork and pepper jack cheese served with sweet chili sauce
More about Corner Pub of Chinatown
Banner pic

 

The Q

660 Washington St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
STEAMED FLOUNDER IN CHILI BROTH 招牌水煮鱼$26.50
More about The Q
CITRUS & SALT image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

CITRUS & SALT

142 Berkeley St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1475 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHILI & CHEESE ENCHILADAS$11.00
More about CITRUS & SALT
Chili Duck image

TACOS

Yellow Door Taqueria

350 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.2 (349 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Duck$6.00
chili barbecue roasted duck, vanilla plantain purée, pickled red onions, crema, plantain strings. gluten free.
More about Yellow Door Taqueria
McKenna's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bowl of Chili$7.25
More about McKenna's Cafe
Item pic

 

Max's Deli Cafe - Catering

151 Milk St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Pot Stickers w/ Chili Dip Sauce$1.95
More about Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetarian Chili$7.00
signature vegetarian chili with sour cream, shredded cheddar, scallions
Turkey Chili$7.00
signature turkey chili with sour cream, shredded cheddar, scallions
More about South End Buttery
Item pic

 

Tasty Burger

48 WINTER STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large French Fries with Chili & Cheese Sauce$6.49
Chili Cheese Tots$6.50
More about Tasty Burger
Revival Cafe image

 

Revival Cafe

103 Newbury St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Chili (gf) (16oz)$7.50
hearty filling & bursting with flavor. (gf)
More about Revival Cafe
Item pic

 

Tasty Burger

1 NASHUA STREET, SUITE 121, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large French Fries with Chili & Cheese Sauce$6.49
Chili Cheese 50/50$7.50
Chili Cheese Tots$6.50
More about Tasty Burger
Lower Mills Tavern image

 

Lower Mills Tavern

2269 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Chili$12.00
red and white bean chili with seasoned turkey, salsa verde, sour cream and crispy tortilla chips
More about Lower Mills Tavern
Fuji at Ink Block image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Fuji at Ink Block

352 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (4510 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Chili Sauce
Deconstructed Chili Soy Wings$9.50
Wings you can eat with a fork and knife tossed in a slightly spicy soy, garlic, honey and chili sauce, topped with scallions
More about Fuji at Ink Block
Item pic

 

Tasty Burger

145 Dartmouth Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large French Fries with Chili & Cheese Sauce$6.49
Large French Fries with Chili$6.49
Chili Tots$6.50
More about Tasty Burger
Item pic

 

Thazia

23 Drydock Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Szchuan Chili$13.00
Ramen, Black Chili Dressing, Pork Katsu, Crispy Shallots, Edamame, Cucumber, Corn, and Crispy Garlic.
More about Thazia
Chili Duck image

 

Yellow Door Taqueria

2297 DORCHESTER AVENUE, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Duck$6.00
chili barbecue roasted duck, vanilla plantain puree, pickled red onions, plantain strings, crema, cilantro. gluten free.
More about Yellow Door Taqueria
Item pic

PIZZA

Sal's Pizza

150 Tremont Street, Boston

Avg 4.2 (819 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
16” Sweet Chili Chicken$16.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
TC Sweet Chili Chicken$15.99
19” Sweet Chili Chicken$19.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
More about Sal's Pizza
Main pic

 

South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe

37 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Chili$7.00
ground turkey, tomato, onion, garlic, poblano and red peppers, black and garbanzo beans
Veggie Chili$7.00
tomato, onion, garlic, poblano and red peppers, black and garbanzo beans
More about South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe
The Boston Sail Loft image

 

The Boston Sail Loft

80 Atlantic Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cup Chili$7.50
Served with melted cheddar cheese, chopped green onions, and crisp tortilla chips
Bowl Chili$7.95
Served with melted cheddar cheese, chopped green onions, and crisp tortilla chips
More about The Boston Sail Loft
Item pic

 

Tasty Burger

1301-1305 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large French Fries with Chili & Cheese Sauce$6.49
Large French Fries with Chili$6.49
Chili Tots$6.50
More about Tasty Burger
Cobblestones image

 

Cobblestones

30 Charles St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
White Bean Chicken Chili
More about Cobblestones
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar image

 

Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar

412 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Lime Salmon Taco$6.00
fried green beans, pineapple guajillo crema, scallion
More about Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
PINEAPPLE CHILI DRAFT image

 

Flying Embers Boston

152 Hampden St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
PINEAPPLE CHILI DRAFT$10.00
Juicy pineapple with a hint of ginger and a subtle refreshing, chili finish.
6.8% ABV | 120 CAL | 12 FL OZ
More about Flying Embers Boston

