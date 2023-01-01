Chili dogs in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve chili dogs
Tasty Burger - North Station
1 NASHUA STREET, SUITE 121, BOSTON
|CHILI CHEESE DOG
|$7.00
100% all-natural beef hot dog topped with Tasty beef chili & cheese sauce in a toasted non-GMO potato bun
Tasty Burger - Back Bay
145 Dartmouth Street, Boston
|CHILI CHEESE DOG
|$7.00
100% all-natural beef hot dog topped with Tasty beef chili & cheese sauce in a toasted non-GMO potato bun
