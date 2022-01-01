Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate bars in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve chocolate bars

Milk Street Cafe image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Milk Street Cafe

50 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (290 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Peanut Butter Chocolate Bar
More about Milk Street Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Cafe Landwer - Boylston

653 Boylston St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blue Stripes Chocolate Bar - Cold Brew$5.00
More about Cafe Landwer - Boylston
Cafe Landwer image

 

Cafe Landwer

900 Beacon Street, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1183 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blue Stripes Chocolate Bar - Peanut Butter$5.00
More about Cafe Landwer

