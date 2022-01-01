Chocolate cake in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|slice midnight chocolate cake
|$6.00
deep, dark devil’s food cake filled with a silky milk chocolate buttercream and finished with bittersweet chocolate ganache
|individual triple chocolate mousse cake
|$6.00
|low fat vegan chocolate cake
|$4.50
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Gluten Free Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
Rich, decadant, chocolatey... and gluten free to boot!
The Q
660 Washington St, Boston
|CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE CAKE
|$7.75
alternating layers of rich fudgy cake and smooth chocolate cream
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Venezia Restaurant
20 Ericsson Street, Dorchester
|Triple Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
Flour Bakery Fort Point
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|low fat vegan chocolate cake
|$4.50
Americano Espresso Bar
155 Meridian St, East Boston
|Chocolate Banana Swirl Cake
|$2.99
Banyan Bar + Refuge
553 Tremont St, Boston
|Flourless Chocolate Cake (gf, vg)
|$10.00
flourless chocolate cake, whipped cream
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street
175 Cambridge Street, Boston
|TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$3.50
chocolate cake, chocolate glaze, chocolate sprinkles
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®
492 Tremont Street, Boston
|TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$3.50
chocolate cake, chocolate glaze, chocolate sprinkles
Tatte Bakery | Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Orfano
1391 Boylston St, Boston
|Chocolate Cake for Two, Kween
|$25.00
Chocolate Olive Oil Cake, Olive Oil Mousse, Salted Truffle Filling & Ganache Frosted
Prezza
24 Fleet Street, Boston
|Chocolate Cake
|$14.00
Chocolate Whiskey Pudding Sauce with Hazelnut Ice Cream
Tavolo Ristorante
1918 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester
|FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$8.00
mascarpone whipped cream
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
125 Summer Street, Boston
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
35 Stanhope St., Boston
|1 Chocolate Chip Cake
|$7.50
|2 Chocolate Chip Cakes
|$11.50
Fomu
655 Tremont Street, Boston
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 8"
|$59.95
chocolate and vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip cookie, vanilla buttercream
*contains soy, coconut
**No customizations available at this time
|Death by Chocolate Cake- 8"
|$59.95
chocolate pudding ice cream, chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream, dark chocolate chips
*contains coconut, soy
**No customizations available at this time
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 6"
|$46.95
chocolate and vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip cookie, vanilla buttercream
*contains soy, coconut
**No customizations available at this time
Tatte Bakery | South Boston
60 Old Colony Ave, Boston
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
201 Washington St, Boston
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
D'Bennys Subs & More
1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Chocolate Cake
|$4.68
Blackbird Doughnuts® Kilmarnock Street
20 Kilmarnock Street, Boston
|TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$3.50
chocolate cake, chocolate glaze, chocolate sprinkles
Flour Bakery Dalton St
30 Dalton Street, Boston
|individual triple chocolate mousse cake
|$6.00
Flour Bakery South End
1595 Washington Street, Boston
|slice midnight chocolate cake
|$6.00
deep, dark devil’s food cake filled with a silky milk chocolate buttercream and finished with bittersweet chocolate ganache
|individual triple chocolate mousse cake
|$6.00
Tatte Bakery | Charles Street
70 Charles Street, Boston
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
