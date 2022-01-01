Chocolate croissants in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
Pavement Coffeehouse | Berklee
1096 Boylston Street, Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
Pavement Coffeehouse | Symphony
44 Gainsborough Street, Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
Cafe Sauvage
25 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston
|Chocolate croissant
|$4.50
Light, flaky, real butter croissant dough wrapped around two chocolate batons
|Chocolate Almond Croissant
|$4.90
Chocolate Croissant filled with almond cream custard.
Pavement Coffeehouse | BU
736 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
123 Appleton Street, Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.75
Americano Espresso Bar
155 Meridian St, East Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$2.69
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
George Howell Coffee
505 Washington Street, Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.25
Flaky, buttery, laminated croissant pastry with pieces of chocolate. By Seven Stars Bakery, Providence, Rhode Island.
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.75
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
282 Congress St., Boston
|Chocolate Filled Croissants
|$4.25
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Revival Cafe
103 Newbury St., Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.25
housemade all butter croissant, filled with two chocolate batons + finished with a chocolate drizzle
American Provisions Dorchester
1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
Tatte Bakery | Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Pavement Coffeehouse | Fenway
1334 Boylston Street, Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe
37 Clarendon Street, Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.75
Cafe Landwer - Boylston
653 Boylston St, Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
125 Summer Street, Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Tatte Bakery | South Boston
60 Old Colony Ave, Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
201 Washington St, Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Pavement Coffeehouse | Newbury St.
286 Newbury Street, Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
Tatte Bakery | Charles Street
70 Charles Street, Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
George Howell Coffee
100 Hanover Street, Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.25
Flaky, buttery, laminated croissant pastry with pieces of chocolate. By Seven Stars Bakery, Providence, Rhode Island.
Tatte - Boston Bakery
60 Old Colony Rd, South Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
