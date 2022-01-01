Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Item pic

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | Berklee

1096 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Berklee
Dudley Cafe image

 

Dudley Cafe

15 Warren St, Roxbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$2.80
More about Dudley Cafe
Item pic

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | Symphony

44 Gainsborough Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Symphony
Chocolate croissant image

 

Cafe Sauvage

25 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate croissant$4.50
Light, flaky, real butter croissant dough wrapped around two chocolate batons
Chocolate Almond Croissant$4.90
Chocolate Croissant filled with almond cream custard.
More about Cafe Sauvage
Item pic

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | BU

736 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | BU
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Tatte Bakery | Berklee

160 Mass Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Berklee
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
Sorelle–Seaport image

 

Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Filled Croissants$3.25
More about Sorelle–Seaport
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions image

 

Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions

123 Appleton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$3.75
More about Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
Americano Espresso Bar image

SANDWICHES

Americano Espresso Bar

155 Meridian St, East Boston

Avg 4.3 (117 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$2.69
More about Americano Espresso Bar
Chocolate Croissant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Northeastern

369 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.8 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
Item pic

 

George Howell Coffee

505 Washington Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (963 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.25
Flaky, buttery, laminated croissant pastry with pieces of chocolate. By Seven Stars Bakery, Providence, Rhode Island.
More about George Howell Coffee
South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Croissant$4.75
More about South End Buttery
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf image

 

Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf

282 Congress St., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Filled Croissants$4.25
Chocolate Filled Croissants$4.25
More about Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Tatte Bakery | Fenway

1352 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Fenway
Item pic

 

Revival Cafe

103 Newbury St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$4.25
housemade all butter croissant, filled with two chocolate batons + finished with a chocolate drizzle
More about Revival Cafe
Banner pic

 

American Provisions Dorchester

1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
More about American Provisions Dorchester
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Tatte Bakery | Emerson

80 Boylston St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Emerson
Item pic

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | Fenway

1334 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Fenway
Main pic

 

South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe

37 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.75
More about South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Cafe Landwer - Boylston

653 Boylston St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
More about Cafe Landwer - Boylston
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Tatte Bakery | Summer Street

125 Summer Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Tatte Bakery | South Boston

60 Old Colony Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | South Boston
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Tatte Bakery | South End

345 Harrison Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | South End
Chocolate Croissant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place

201 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
Item pic

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | Newbury St.

286 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Newbury St.
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Tatte Bakery | Charles Street

70 Charles Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Charles Street
Item pic

 

George Howell Coffee

100 Hanover Street, Boston

Avg 4.1 (109 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.25
Flaky, buttery, laminated croissant pastry with pieces of chocolate. By Seven Stars Bakery, Providence, Rhode Island.
More about George Howell Coffee
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Tatte - Boston Bakery

60 Old Colony Rd, South Boston

No reviews yet
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte - Boston Bakery

