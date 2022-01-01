Chocolate mousse cake in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve chocolate mousse cake
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|individual triple chocolate mousse cake
|$6.00
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
Tatte Bakery | Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
125 Summer Street, Boston
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
Tatte Bakery | South Boston
60 Old Colony Ave, Boston
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
201 Washington St, Boston
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
Flour Bakery Dalton St
30 Dalton Street, Boston
Flour Bakery South End
1595 Washington Street, Boston
